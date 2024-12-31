Sonakshi Sinha to Priyanka Chopra: Most avid celeb travellers of 2024

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are enjoying one of the best phases of their lives post their intimate wedding in June 2024. Recently, the couple's Instagram feed has been looking like a big holiday. At the moment, these two are making the most of their time in Australia. During their trip, Sonakshi and Zaheer were seen doing some touristy things such as visiting the Great Barrier Reef, watching the Boxing Day Test, and exploring the wildlife at Jamala Wildlife Lodge. The Heeramandi actress took to her social media and shared a clip where she and her husband were woken up by a lion at 6 am. The lovebirds have been on tour ever since their wedding. Previously, they visited places such as US and Rajasthan.