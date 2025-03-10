Kolkata boy Srijan Porail opens up about his musical journey and future projects

A

I started my journey at the age of four when my mother took me to music classes and every music competitions; and my father brought music cassettes to introduce me to different genres of music. Few months ago I auditioned for Bengali music reality show and got rejected. Though heartbreaking, I was determined to get selected in the next reality show whether it’s regional or national. I was very confident about myself that “I have to do something big” and I’ve done that. Within a month I got a call from Bombay and rest is history.