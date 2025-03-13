Anyasa drops third single ‘Falling’ from his upcoming EP ‘Flectere’, shares tour dates

Indian electronic music star Anyasa has dropped Falling, the third single from his upcoming EP, Flectere. The self-produced track is designed for the dance floor and attempts to raise energy levels with its engaging sonic architecture.

Falling sets up a melodic foundation with its vocal components before breaking into a build-up typified by lush arpeggiated synths and a distinctive triplet groove. The track's intensity escalates, culminating in a second drop where acid synths and powerful drums dominate, propelling the rhythm to a heightened state. Anyasa states, "I'm excited to drop my next single Falling. It's a special record since it’s the first time I've used a triplet groove in a track and I'm looking forward to people checking it out!"

This single comes before the complete EP, Flectere, Anyasa's first EP release of the year, after Apollo in 2023. At the same time, Anyasa is going on a seven-city North American tour, further establishing himself on the global scene.

Check out the tour dates in North America

March 14, 2025 - Prysm | Chicago

March 15, 2025 - Coda | Toronto

March 16, 2025 - Superior Ingredients Roof | New York City

March 21, 2025 - Audio | San Francisco

March 22, 2025 - Club Vinyl | Denver

March 27, 2025 - Reaktor Venao | Panama

March 29, 2025 - Ora Nightclub | Seattle

April 5, 2025 - Barasti Beach | Dubai

Falling is out now on all major streaming platforms.