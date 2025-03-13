This Holi, the queen of hindustani classical music, Begum Parween Sultana gears up for a performance in Bengaluru

Looking back at your journey in music, could you share some of your early experiences and the influences that shaped you?

There are countless memories, making it difficult to pinpoint just a few. However, one of my most cherished experiences was performing jugalbandi with my guru and husband, ustad Dilshad Khan. We toured extensively across Europe and America in the 1980s and 1990s. A jugalbandi between a husband and wife is quite rare — traditionally, it is performed by brothers or a father and son. Yet, audiences loved our performances and that appreciation remains a special memory for me. My greatest blessing has been my gurus.

My first guru was my father, janab Ikramul Majid, who laid the foundation for my training. Later, he encouraged me to learn from sangeet acharya pandit Chinmoy Lahiri of Kolkata. Though he was Bengali, he was raised in Lucknow and spoke Urdu and English, which made learning from him a unique experience. He treated me like his own daughter. Unfortunately, I could only train under him for four to five years due to his health issues. Before he passed, he directed me to ustad Dilshad Khan, who initially hesitated, saying, “You are already a talented artiste; what can I teach you?” However, my father reminded him that learning and performing are two different things and one must always remain a student. That philosophy has stayed with me.