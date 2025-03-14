Sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash open up about their mesmerising Holi album

Holi is a vibrant celebration of joy, unity, and the triumph of good over evil, heralding the arrival of spring. While every region adds its own cultural flair, a shared memory for many is indulging in festive treats like gujiyas, malpua, and thandai, all while soaking in the revelry of Bollywood’s iconic Holi anthems. Hindi cinema has long captured the exuberance of this festival, with songs steeped in folk traditions that evoke a deep sense of community. Adding to this musical realm, the celebrated sarod maestros, sons of Padma Vibhushan and world-renowned sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have unveiled Colors and Celebrations, a mesmerising album in collaboration with folk queen of India, singer Malini Awasthi. This harmonious confluence of classical finesse and folk vibrancy beautifully encapsulates the spirit of Holi, weaving magic through melody.

Shedding light on Colors and Celebrations, the duo shared their vision of creating something timeless, soulful, and uplifting. Holi, a festival of unbridled joy, felt like the perfect inspiration for such a musical offering. Beyond its vibrant festivities, Holi carries a deeper message — one of unity, transcending barriers of creed and boundaries, much like music itself, which knows no divisions. Amaan reflects, “I think it was my brother, Ayaan bhai, who suggested that we create something around Holi. The festival is such an integral part of our Indian culture. It’s about joy, togetherness, and reconnecting with friends and family.”

He adds, “Holi is a time when we all come together as one. Every person, regardless of background, can step forward, apply colours, and celebrate in unison. That’s the beauty of it.”

Coming from a classical music background, Amaan and Ayaan found their collaboration with Malini, a folk music stalwart, to be a seamless fusion of traditions. Amaan reflects on this synergy, “When civilisation began, people spent time together, worked together, and that’s how folk music was born. Classical music, though rooted in temples, has always been influenced by folk traditions.” He further adds, “This album isn’t about labels, it’s simply musicians coming together to create something beautiful. Malini ji, though renowned for folk, is equally adept at classical, just as Ayaan bhai and I have explored jazz and fusion but are known for our classical work.”

Ayaan highlights Holi’s deep connection with Indian classical music, stating, “Many compositions also have an association with Holi — Thumri, lighter classical forms, and ragas like Zila Kafi. Holi is an integral part of our musical heritage.”

Beyond the artistic collaboration, working with Malini Awasthi was a deeply personal and an enriching experience for both Amaan and Ayaan. Reflecting on this, Ayaan shares, “It’s also a collaboration of legacies. Maliniji is a disciple of Girija Deviji, with whom our father had performed numerous times. That shared musical lineage is something we strive to carry forward. More importantly, we wanted to introduce this kind of music to the new generation.”

Amaan shares, “Maliniji, both musically and in age, is our senior, while the dancers in the project (album) are younger than us. In a way, this brings together three generations — her, us, and them — bridging tradition with the present.”

The duo is elated with how this creative collaboration has unfolded, seamlessly blending classical and folk traditions into a vibrant musical experience.

Colors and Celebrations is available on all streaming platforms.

