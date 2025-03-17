Amit Trivedi collaborates with pop sensation Simran Choudhary for a new track

Simran Choudhary, known for her seamless blend of folk and contemporary sounds, has once again captivated audiences. This time, she joins forces with National Award-winning composer, lyricist and singer Amit Trivedi for the stunning video of Sunn Husna Di Pariye, a standout track from his latest album, AT Azaad.
Reflecting on her experience, Simran shares, “You know that feeling when you've admired a composer for years, learned from their music and suddenly, you find yourself in the studio with them? It was surreal! Amit Sir gave me creative freedom — like a blank canvas to paint my own picture.”
With viral hits like Aje Na Jaa, Rehle Mere Kol (with Aditya Rikhari) and Aayi Nayi from Stree 2, Simran has established herself as one of the most exciting voices in the industry. Collaborating with Amit Trivedi — known for timeless Bollywood albums like Lootera, Queen, Kedarnath and Udta Punjab— only raises the anticipation for her upcoming projects.
Speaking about their collaboration, Amit Trivedi said, “I love collaborating with beautiful artistes and when I came across her profile through Instagram, I found out that she creates her own songs, writes, performs, dances and I thought ‘woah! Who is this talent, please get her to collaborate with me.’ She sings in Punjabi, Hindi, Rajasthani, English, it’s mind-blowing, she is so talented and I am glad to have her as a part of this album.”
A part of AT Azaad, Sunn Husna Di Pariye perfectly embodies the album’s spirit of artistic freedom. With her unique voice, versatility and acclaimed EP Folkin Rani, Simran continues to push creative boundaries, making this collaboration all the more special.