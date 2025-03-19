Nigerian singer and songwriter Joeboy's latest single ‘SMH’ delves into the complexities of toxic relationships and the importance of self-love
Joeboy, the silky-voiced Nigerian sensation, is one of Afro-pop’s most exciting stars. Born Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus in 1997, he first caught attention with a viral cover of Shape of You before skyrocketing to fame with his 2019 hit Baby. Discovered by Mr Eazi through emPawa Africa, he quickly built a reputation for blending catchy melodies with heartfelt lyrics. His debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, cemented his status in the industry. Now with a Warner Music deal and his own label, Young Legend, Joeboy continues to shape Afro-pop with his signature smooth sound and infectious energy. His latest single SMH (Something’s Missing Here), delves into the complexities of toxic relationships and the importance of self-love. The track, produced by Tempoe, features a mesmeric Indian/Middle Eastern-inspired sample, intricate percussion and lush production that elevates Joeboy’s smooth vocals. We get chatty with Joeboy to talk about this latest release, the message he hopes listeners take away from the song, his biggest challenge in his musical journey and lots more...
SMH is described as one of your most ambitious songs yet. What was the creative process like and how did the Tamil sample influence the track’s vibe?
The sample was sourced by tempo and I just keyed into it, the creative process was interesting, it is always a seamless experience working with Tempoe as we’ve made several hits together.
What message do you hope the listeners take away from SMH?
The title SMH doesn’t actually stand for ‘shaking my head.’ It’s short for ‘Something’s Missing Here’. It’s about relationships that just don’t work out because there’s always something missing between the people involved, whether it’s love, respect or a lack of alignment in values. Sometimes, no matter how much you try, if that key thing is missing, things just fall apart. That’s the deeper meaning behind the title and the story I told on the song.
From your breakout hit Baby to now, how do you think your sound and artistry have evolved over the years?
My artistry has evolved over the years through my hit songs and impacts there as also been improvements in my music as a whole.
You’ve built an impressive career with over 2 billion streams and global recognition. What has been the biggest challenge in your journey and how have you overcome it?
The biggest challenge has been staying true to my sound while evolving in an ever-changing industry. I’ve overcome this by constantly pushing my creativity and staying connected with my fans, who inspire me to keep growing. Balancing authenticity with innovation has been key to maintaining my voice while expanding my reach.
As an artiste and now a label owner with Young Legend, how do you balance making music while also supporting emerging talent?
Running a label is a whole different game from just being an artiste. People see the success, but they don’t see the late nights, the tough decisions and the constant problem-solving. At Young Legend, it’s not just about putting out music, it’s about building careers, handling contracts, planning releases, marketing and making sure our artists are in the best position to win.
Afrobeats is gaining popularity in the music industry. How does it feel representing this genre?
Afrobeats is taking over and for Young Legend, the goal is to be right at the centre of that global movement. We’re not just thinking local; we’re building international bridges.
What’s next for you?
Next up for me in 2025 is global domination, plain and simple! For my listeners, expect more quality music and I’m dropping a new album soon called VIVA LA VIDA.