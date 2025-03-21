Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash reflect on their art of balancing contemporary influences while staying rooted in classical tradition

Excerpts:

Your family has a deep lineage with sarod, but now, how do you envision its place in the contemporary musical landscape?

Amaan: For me, the sarod is my entire journey. it holds the essence of my childhood, from my father carrying me in his arms to my mother cooking in the kitchen and serving me meals. If our family were a portrait, the sarod would be the frame that holds us together. It is the glue that binds our family, shaping our relationships and keeping us close.

Without the sarod, ayaan bhai and I might have been like any other brothers, caught up in disputes over land, money, or property. But instead, we are each other’s strongest supporters, cheerleaders, and well-wishers. This bond extends to our parents as well. I wouldn’t have been this close to my father or mother if sarod was not in existence.

Ayaan: Our father’s journey has been so profound that we have always felt like humble participants in his musical odyssey. The sarod is our very identity. We see our selves as custodians of this sacred art form, one that we deeply revere and cherish. This legacy continues with the next generation, my 12-year-old twins have already begun learning the sarod. It’s a long journey ahead, but we know that this is the greatest wealth our family possesses. And we are not just preserving it within our home; my father has shared this gift with students from all corners of the world.

Amaan, you once mentioned Razakhani and Masitkhani (Gat styles in classical music), calling your father’s compositions ‘Amjad Khani.’ How does it feel to inherit and carry forward this musical legacy?

Amaan: I made that comment not just as a son praising his father, but because I truly believe in the depth of his musical genius. you know, he composed for every raga across all tempos — Vilambit, Madhya lay, and Drut lay.

My father often says, “Improvisation is yours to take, but compositions are what you leave behind.” While improvisation disappears with the artiste, compositions serve as a guiding reference for generations to come, allowing musicians even thousands of years later to understand a raga through the lens of a master’s approach.

Your father once said that the sarod lacks the global visibility of the sitar due to less international collaborations. Has anything changed over the years?

Amaan: While the sitar may be more commercially visible, the sarod has a strong presence, especially in India. globally, the recognition may vary.

Ayaan: We wanted to take the sarod into uncharted territories, whether through fusions or other styles. My father was a pioneer in embracing collaborations, opening new doors for the instrument. From his time to now, we’ve come a long way with our own collaborations, but there’s still much more to explore.