Ekatvam, the Indian classical music festival returns with an all-women edition

The annual Ekatvam Holi Music Festival is all set to make a grand comeback for its fifth edition and this time with something special up its sleeve. Unfolding across two weekends, this event promises an extraordinary celebration of Indian classical music. This year’s edition presents an exceptional all-women line-up.

The festival, founded in 2019, is the brainchild of the Entrust Foundation and is curated by Rajmohan Krishnan. In Rajmohan’s own words, the festival was conceived to offer a platform for Indian classical music to shine, particularly for up-and-coming artistes who are yet to perform in Bengaluru.