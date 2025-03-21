Iman Chakraborty talks about bringing Kolkata’s first musical theatre to the stage and making her stage debut in acting

A

It is very unfortunate that today a class of audience is not willing to buy tickets for any musical shows. They always love to listen to music for free. This is a very bad practice. So, we the performers we have to engage our audience. This year there have been many musical concerts like Anupam Roy, Rupam Islam, Raghav Chatterjee . This is a challenge for us now. We perform in front of 40-50000 people but they attend on invitation. I will never do Tomake Dekhbo Bole on my own in Kolkata because it’s a huge production. The production cost is equivalent to a Bengali movie. This is not something I can do frequently. But the audience can help by buying tickets and come to witness the performance.