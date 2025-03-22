Chinmayi Sripada’s latest single ‘Vyah Naio Karna’ talks about the complexities of relationships

From lending her soulful voice to chart-topping hits to championing social change, Chinmayi Sripada is a force to be reckoned with. A celebrated playback singer, voice artiste and entrepreneur, she has captivated audiences across various languages with her emotive renditions. Whether it’s a heart-wrenching melody or an upbeat number, her ability to breathe life into every song has made her a sought-after name in the Indian music industry. She recently released her latest single Vyah Naio Karna, which delves into themes of personal agency, societal pressure and the complexities of relationships. In this chat with Chinmayi, she talks about her single, how she vocally prepared for the song, why this track stands out for her and lots more…
Your new song Vyah Naio Karna has captivated listeners. What inspired this track?
The inspiration came from a conversation with the music producer — Hemant Jeswani. We were exploring themes that would resonate with listeners and I found myself drawn to the idea of commitment — or rather, the hesitation that often surrounds it. In Indian culture, marriage is such a deeply ingrained expectation, yet not everyone feels ready for that step. Vyah Naio Karna channels those emotions — the uncertainty, the desire for freedom and the struggle to express that honestly. I wanted to create something that listeners could connect with emotionally, whether they’re facing societal pressure or just questioning their own feelings.
The song’s tone balances lightheartedness with introspection. Was that intentional?
Absolutely. I believe songs that carry a message shouldn’t always feel heavy. With Vyah Naio Karna, I wanted to blend a conversational style with meaningful lyrics. The idea was to create something catchy yet thought-provoking — something that makes you smile while also prompting reflection. It’s about finding that balance, where the music feels enjoyable yet lingers in your mind.
How did you prepare vocally for this song?
For a song like Vyah Naio Karna, I knew I couldn’t rely purely on technical precision; it required emotional depth as well. I spent some time warming up with softer scales and breath control exercises to ensure I could maintain that intimate tone throughout the song. I also practised singing the verses with minimal vibrato to keep the delivery raw and unembellished. Since the song moves between conversational storytelling and melodic flow, I focused on subtle inflections — softening certain words or drawing out specific notes to add meaning. The idea was to make it feel as if someone was quietly sharing their pain rather than performing a polished piece. Finding that balance was challenging, but incredibly rewarding.
As someone who’s navigated different musical genres, how does this track stand out for you?
This song allowed me to embrace a more casual, laidback vibe compared to some of my other works. My musical journey has often explored classical influences, complex emotions and intricate compositions. But Vyah Naio Karna gave me a chance to have fun with my voice — to be playful and conversational. It’s refreshing to step into a space where simplicity shines through, yet the emotional weight still remains.
How has your journey as an independent artiste influenced your creative process?
Being independent has given me immense creative freedom, which I value deeply. There’s no pressure to conform to industry trends or dilute my message. I can take my time exploring themes that matter to me. Of course, this comes with its challenges — managing everything from production to promotion can be demanding. But that sense of ownership, knowing that each song fully reflects my thoughts and experiences, makes it incredibly rewarding at the end.
What has been the most memorable response to Vyah Naio Karna so far?
One message that stayed with me was from a listener who said the song gave her the courage to have an honest conversation with her parents about marriage. She was feeling overwhelmed by pressure but Vyah Naio Karna helped her express her feelings in a light-hearted yet meaningful way. It’s moments like these that remind me why I do what I do — music has this incredible power to spark dialogue and connect with people on a personal level.
What’s next for you in terms of music?
I’m excited to explore more experimental sounds while staying true to my storytelling roots. I’m drawn to themes that feel intimate and relatable — emotions we often struggle to articulate. Whether it’s love, self-discovery or social commentary, I want my music to feel authentic and resonate with listeners in unexpected ways. There are a few collaborations in the works as well, so, I can’t wait to share those soon.
Vyah Naio Karna is streaming on audio and video platforms.
