Chinmayi Sripada’s latest single ‘Vyah Naio Karna’ talks about the complexities of relationships

As someone who’s navigated different musical genres, how does this track stand out for you?

This song allowed me to embrace a more casual, laidback vibe compared to some of my other works. My musical journey has often explored classical influences, complex emotions and intricate compositions. But Vyah Naio Karna gave me a chance to have fun with my voice — to be playful and conversational. It’s refreshing to step into a space where simplicity shines through, yet the emotional weight still remains.