‘Nazarein Utaarun’ by singer Saahel is a new soulful ode to unconditional love

Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Saahel blends original compositions, viral mashups and covers, showcasing his versatility with songs like Mazaakiyan and Ruby. His latest single, Nazarein Utaarun, is a self-produced track about selfless love and protection. Saahel shares the inspiration behind it, his experience producing it, collaborating with external producers and lots more…
Nazarein Utaarun has a deeply poetic sentiment. What inspired you to write this song?
This song came from a very raw, instinctive place. It’s about that unspoken act of always wanting to protect someone you love, taking away their worries, their burdens, even if they don’t realise it. The phrase Nazarein Utaarun itself holds a quiet power; it’s something we do almost unconsciously for the people who matter, it is love in its purest and most selfless form. I wanted to capture that feeling in its most delicate, honest form.
The production seems quite minimal yet immersive. What was your approach to crafting the sound for this song?
I wanted the production to feel like an extension of the lyrics; intimate, unfiltered, almost weightless. So, I stripped it down to only the most essential elements. The textures are subtle but layered in a way that lets the emotion breathe. It’s not about filling space but about letting silence and softness carry the weight of the song.
You self-produced this track. How does that process compare to collaborating with external producers?
It’s definitely a more personal, introspective process. When I produce my own music, there’s no filter between what I feel and what gets translated into sound. But collaboration also has its own magic. Sometimes, an outside perspective can take a song somewhere unexpected. For this track, though, I needed it to come straight from me, no detours.
Any upcoming projects or collaborations?
There’s a lot in the works, new music, new experiments. I’m always writing, always exploring different sounds. There are some collaborations I’m excited about too but I’ll let those unfold naturally. For now, I just want Nazarein Utaarun to sit with people, to find its own space in their lives.
Nazarein Utaarun is streaming on all audio platforms.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so