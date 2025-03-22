Rapper lyricist Ikka talks about his love for Hip-Hop and more
Rap and Hip-Hop culture has struck a chord with audiences across India, offering a platform for unfiltered self-expression. The genre’s influence is evident in the party music scene, where almost every Bollywood track now features a rap segment. Among the leading voices in this space is Ankit Singh Patyal, better known as Ikka, who has carved a niche for himself alongside stalwarts like Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Karan Aujla.
His hits — Urvashi, Dilbar, and Badri Ki Dulhania — have become party anthems, making his music an essential part of any celebration. Speaking about his experience at the recent Royalstag Boombox show in Guwahati, he shares, “I really enjoyed collaborating with different artistes. It was an amazing experience.” Beyond his performance, Ikka delves into his perspective on hip-hop and the creative synergy behind his collaborations…
You started with Hip-Hop underground, and later transitioned to Bollywood. How was this transition for you, and how do you balance both worlds?
It’s very important to balance everything. I love Hip-Hop and I will continue to do so because if I wouldn’t have pursued that genre, I wouldn’t have made music. I also like doing commercial and love to explore and learn different aspects of music. I’m interested in everything but I connect with Hip-Hop the most.
Has your perspective on Hip-Hop changed from when you started?
Hip-Hop is all about raw feelings and emotions; and it has been the same since starting.
What has been the most interesting collaboration in your career so far?
The song Woh, for which I collaborated with Dino James and Badshah, was very special to me. When I sang the hook in front of everyone, they absolutely loved it. Although we didn’t consciously put in too much effort, it still turned out to be an amazing song. When your intentions are pure, your music turns out to be good.
Is there a genre you wish to explore? Or an artiste you wish to collaborate with?
I would love to collaborate with Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, and Badshah. I have also written many songs for Diljit Dosanjh, and wish to work with him again.
Which song do you connect with the most on a personal level and why?
I connect with Mockingbird by Eminem, as I feel like it is about me. There are many other songs which I think talk about my life, and are very special to me.
If you had to describe your music with a lyric of your song, what would it be?
There is one line from my song — mere sapne mujhe sone na de.
What is in store for you in the upcoming year?
This year i am planning to release a lot of music — singles, ep, albums and collaborations. there are multiple things in the pipeline. I hope everything turns out to be good.