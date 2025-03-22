Rapper lyricist Ikka talks about his love for Hip-Hop and more

Rap and Hip-Hop culture has struck a chord with audiences across India, offering a platform for unfiltered self-expression. The genre’s influence is evident in the party music scene, where almost every Bollywood track now features a rap segment. Among the leading voices in this space is Ankit Singh Patyal, better known as Ikka, who has carved a niche for himself alongside stalwarts like Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Karan Aujla.

His hits — Urvashi, Dilbar, and Badri Ki Dulhania — have become party anthems, making his music an essential part of any celebration. Speaking about his experience at the recent Royalstag Boombox show in Guwahati, he shares, “I really enjoyed collaborating with different artistes. It was an amazing experience.” Beyond his performance, Ikka delves into his perspective on hip-hop and the creative synergy behind his collaborations…