Playback powerhouse Arpita Gandhi talks music, movies and more

For the singer, playback singing is more than just delivering a melody—it’s about breathing life into a character. “A playback singer truly stands out when they become the character’s voice, not just the song’s,” she explains. “It’s about evoking emotions that allow the audience to connect deeply with the story. I embrace both intelligence and naivety in storytelling—they each have their place in human experiences. This balance is what makes a performance truly resonate.”

Her latest work in The Diplomat (2025) proved to be an emotionally charged experience. As she immersed herself in Uzma’s story, she adopted a raw vocal approach to capture the character’s internal struggles. “Uzma’s journey is a testament to resilience and womanhood. Through my voice, I wanted to express her battle cries and desperate fight for survival.” From Indian cinema to international projects like Pele: Birth of a Legend and acclaimed films like Manto, Arpita Gandhi continues to redefine playback singing, blending vocal prowess with storytelling.