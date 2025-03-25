Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’ turns 22—and we still feel every note

In the early 2000s, Linkin Park was unstoppable. With their groundbreaking debut, Hybrid Theory, setting new records and reshaping the nu-metal scene, the pressure was on for a worthy follow-up. Enter Meteora—released on March 25, 2003—a sonic masterpiece that not only lived up to expectations but also cemented the band’s legacy in rock history.
A fusion of heavy guitar riffs, turntable scratches, raw emotions, and masterful songwriting, Meteora struck a deep chord with fans worldwide. From anthems of self-doubt to explosive expressions of frustration, the album perfectly captured the angst and intensity of the early 2000s—something that still feels incredibly relevant today.
From the very start, Meteora was a hit factory. The first single, Somewhere I Belong, launched listeners into an electrifying mix of Brad Delson’s crushing guitar work, Joe Hahn’s intricate scratching, and Mike Shinoda’s signature rap-rock blend. Topped off with Chester Bennington’s soaring and impassioned vocals, the track quickly became an anthem for those seeking a sense of belonging.
Then came Faint, an adrenaline-fuelled banger with its instantly recognisable violin intro—crafted by Shinoda alongside legendary string arranger David Campbell. The song’s heart-pounding energy and Bennington’s gut-wrenching screams made it a fan favourite that still ignites crowds today.
Of course, no conversation about Meteora is complete without Numb. A song so deeply personal and emotionally charged that it spent an impressive 12 weeks atop the Modern Rock charts. Later, it gained even greater acclaim when it was seamlessly mashed up with Jay-Z’s Encore, earning a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.
While Meteora was packed with radio smashes, its deep cuts proved just as compelling. Breaking the Habit took an introspective turn, exploring addiction and self-destruction with a striking anime-inspired music video directed by Joe Hahn. Meanwhile, Lying From You delivered raw aggression, built around a haunting viola sample and lyrics that tapped into toxic relationships and self-sabotage.
Even the instrumental track Session stood out, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Instrumental Performance—a rare feat for a rock band in the 2000s. And then there was From the Inside, a blistering track that showcased Chester’s ability to channel pure, unfiltered emotion.
Two decades later, Meteora remains a touchstone of the era. It captured the struggles, anger, and introspection of a generation and continues to resonate with new listeners today. Whether it’s the cathartic screams of Faint, the poignant lyrics of Numb, or the raw honesty of Breaking the Habit, the album’s impact is undeniable.