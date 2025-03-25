Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’ turns 22—and we still feel every note

A hit machine that dominated the airwaves

From the very start, Meteora was a hit factory. The first single, Somewhere I Belong, launched listeners into an electrifying mix of Brad Delson’s crushing guitar work, Joe Hahn’s intricate scratching, and Mike Shinoda’s signature rap-rock blend. Topped off with Chester Bennington’s soaring and impassioned vocals, the track quickly became an anthem for those seeking a sense of belonging.



Then came Faint, an adrenaline-fuelled banger with its instantly recognisable violin intro—crafted by Shinoda alongside legendary string arranger David Campbell. The song’s heart-pounding energy and Bennington’s gut-wrenching screams made it a fan favourite that still ignites crowds today.



Of course, no conversation about Meteora is complete without Numb. A song so deeply personal and emotionally charged that it spent an impressive 12 weeks atop the Modern Rock charts. Later, it gained even greater acclaim when it was seamlessly mashed up with Jay-Z’s Encore, earning a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.