Anyasa releases his fourth studio EP Flectere

Indian producer and DJ Anyasa has come out with his fourth studio EP Flectere on Anjunadeep. Comprising five tracks derived from the Latin term meaning to ‘reflect’, the EP combines indie house and melodic techno.

The EP opens with Only You featuring Anyasa’s own vocals a first for the producer. Healing a collaboration with Parallel Voices and Lake Silver (Grammy–nominated Richard Walters) offers a deep house groove. Falling explores melancholic soundscapes while Kimia delivers a high–energy dancefloor anthem. The EP closes with the mesmerising Feel The Silence.

Anyasa says, “I’m excited to announce my EP Flectere! This release is a thrilling step forward for the Anyasa project as I venture into new sounds and try out new production styles.” He defines Flectere as “a dynamic mix—balancing chilled radio-friendly singles with high-energy tracks designed for peak time dancefloors.”

After his seven–city North American tour, Flectere can be streamed across all platforms.