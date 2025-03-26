Rock band Meghdhanush announces release of latest single, ‘Dekh Tamasha’

Dekh Tamasha offers a bold, satirical commentary on the political and social landscape of modern-day India. With powerful lyrics penned by Alok Ranjan Shrivastava, the song delivers a thought-provoking message that resonates with audiences, encouraging them to reflect on the current state of affairs. Musically, the track features a progressive hard rock sound, enriched with elements of classic old-school rock, further cementing Meghdhanush’s commitment to preserving the spirit of rock music.

Speaking about the single, the band shared, “Dekh Tamasha is a raw and thought-provoking exploration of the world around us. It sheds light on the gap between appearance and reality, questioning false displays of faith and fading values. Through sharp satire and the powerful energy of rock, we hope to inspire listeners to look beyond the surface, think critically, and take action. We believe this track will spark important conversations and keep the spirit of rock alive.”

The release of Dekh Tamasha is just the beginning for Meghdhanush as they prepare to launch their upcoming album, Dareechey, which will feature seven original tracks. The album is expected to continue the band’s legacy of blending diverse musical styles, staying true to their roots while exploring fresh sonic landscapes.