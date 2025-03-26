Singer Himonshu Parikh unveils debut EP ‘Circles’ with soul-stirring single ‘Dariya’

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Himonshu Parikh, best known as a member of the popular band The Yellow Diary, has officially joined Warner Music India’s distinguished artist roster. As he steps into the spotlight as a solo artiste, Himonshu has released his debut independent EP, Circles, a deeply personal project that takes listeners on an emotional journey through the four stages of love.
The EP, which consists of four heartfelt tracks—Dariya, Udd Chala, Aisi Dooriyaan, and Kabhi Tu Ne Socha Tha—was entirely composed and produced by Himonshu Parikh. The lyrics for each track were co-written by Himonshu and Rajan Batra, with the music being meticulously mixed by Sid Shirodkar and Shadab Rayeen to ensure rich, soulful melodies. Notably, Kamakshi Khanna also lends her voice to Kabhi Tu Ne Socha Tha, adding a layer of emotional depth to the track.
To accompany the release, the official music video for Dariya was launched, offering a striking visual interpretation of the song’s theme. The video, which unfolds in reverse, encapsulates the essence of love, relationships, and the critical decisions that shape them. Featuring popular digital creators and social media influencers Ankush Bahuguna and Yukti Singh, the video tells the story of a couple’s journey through love—its joys, struggles, and intimate moments—before rewinding to a pivotal moment of choice. The video culminates in an emotional crescendo, with real-life footage of Himonshu and his wife providing an authentic and intimate touch.
Commenting on the launch of his debut EP, Himonshu Parikh expressed his excitement: “Circles is my first EP with Warner Music India, and it holds deep personal meaning. I’m thrilled to be a part of their roster. Circles reminds us that life is not just a journey with a beginning and an end, but a continuous cycle of growth, connection, and renewal. It’s a story of love in motion—how it begins, deepens, shifts, and finds its way back to itself.”
Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India & SAARC, praised Himonshu’s artistry, saying, “Himonshu is a rare, multi-dimensional artist with a unique ability to craft deeply personal yet universally relatable music. Circles is a testament to his talent, and at Warner Music India, we are committed to introducing his music to wider audiences and supporting him as he establishes his own space in the industry.”
Himonshu Parikh’s transition from The Yellow Diary to his solo career with Circles marks a significant moment in his musical journey. His previous hits, including Katputtli Ke Dhaage, Le Chal, and Kho Ja, have collectively amassed over 20 million streams, solidifying his place in the music industry. With Circles, Himonshu continues to evolve, crafting music that is both deeply personal and universally resonant, marking the next step in his growth as an independent artiste.