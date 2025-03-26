Singer Himonshu Parikh unveils debut EP ‘Circles’ with soul-stirring single ‘Dariya’

Commenting on the launch of his debut EP, Himonshu Parikh expressed his excitement: “Circles is my first EP with Warner Music India, and it holds deep personal meaning. I’m thrilled to be a part of their roster. Circles reminds us that life is not just a journey with a beginning and an end, but a continuous cycle of growth, connection, and renewal. It’s a story of love in motion—how it begins, deepens, shifts, and finds its way back to itself.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India & SAARC, praised Himonshu’s artistry, saying, “Himonshu is a rare, multi-dimensional artist with a unique ability to craft deeply personal yet universally relatable music. Circles is a testament to his talent, and at Warner Music India, we are committed to introducing his music to wider audiences and supporting him as he establishes his own space in the industry.”

Himonshu Parikh’s transition from The Yellow Diary to his solo career with Circles marks a significant moment in his musical journey. His previous hits, including Katputtli Ke Dhaage, Le Chal, and Kho Ja, have collectively amassed over 20 million streams, solidifying his place in the music industry. With Circles, Himonshu continues to evolve, crafting music that is both deeply personal and universally resonant, marking the next step in his growth as an independent artiste.