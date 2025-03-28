‘Blake’ to the future with Susheela Raman, Samuel Millis, and Jeet Thayil in this immersive performance

The performance weaves together music and spoken word in a way that feels both organic and profound. As Susheela explains, “Sung and spoken words provide interludes for each other. There are a lot of ideas in it, but the whole thing has a momentum.” Jeet Thayil’s spoken word segments add depth, with his experience as a seasoned performer bringing an authenticity that amplifies Blake’s timeless message. The entire work is a thread—a golden string—that ties together people, times. Blake’s energy is encoded in his work, and his experience of the world taught him that our imaginations create the reality we see. There is no ‘Other.’ Heaven and Hell are right here, they fare us.

Incorporating Blake’s artwork into the performance enhances the sensory experience, underscoring his dual genius as both a poet and an engraver. “Blake is unusual because he is a very important figure both for his words and his images,” Susheela observes, highlighting the seamless blend of visual culture and spiritual depth in his work. This fusion not only connects Blake to the present day but also to ancient traditions, where the word and image shared a sacred power.

Ultimately, A Golden String invites audiences to engage with Blake’s call to create freely, to reject the constraints of external systems, and to find their own voice. As Susheela puts it, “In music or any art, you need to make your own sound. Take what you learn and create and encourage others to create.” This powerful performance serves as a reminder of Blake’s enduring relevance, offering a space for imagination and exploration to flourish.

Tickets start at INR 1,785.

March 29 & 30, 7.30 pm.

At The Spot, St, White Town, Puducherry.

