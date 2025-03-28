Can’t wait to perform: Euphoria, Usha Uthup, who are ready to rock the stage at NH7 Weekender

The magic is here, and it’s alive with energy! NH7 Weekender, the festival that’s been the heartbeat of India’s live music scene, is back with its one-day editions in Jaipur, Indore, and Noida. Kicking off today in Jaipur, and moving on to Indore and Noida on March 29, this festival promises a whirlwind of electrifying performances.
Indore, get ready to rock. On this unforgettable night, musical legends and rising stars will light up the stage, bringing with them an energy that can only be captured at NH7 Weekender. Headlining the night is none other than Euphoria, the pioneers of Indian pop-rock who’ve been shaking up the music scene for over 25 years. When asked about their journey with NH7 Weekender, Euphoria’s lead vocalist, Palash Sen, shares, “The last time we played at NH7 Weekender, it was our first time, and it was a phenomenal experience. There’s so much talent that comes around—it teaches you, and it makes you want to work harder. When you perform solo, you’re the only act; at NH7, you’re surrounded by younger talent from different genres, and it excites you to see how much music the country has to offer. People who haven’t heard of you get the chance to discover you, and that’s what makes this festival special. It’s about sharing music, exchanging ideas, and letting people know there’s so much more to India than just Bollywood music.”
Alongside Euphoria, another legend will grace the stage—Usha Uthup, the iconic voice that has transcended generations and captivated audiences for over five decades. Known for her ability to blend languages and musical styles seamlessly, Usha will bring her signature charisma and magic to the NH7 Weekender stage. When we asked Usha about her excitement for performing at this iconic festival, she said, “The excitement is beyond words. NH7 Weekender is so much more than just a festival. It’s a celebration, a place where people from all walks of life come together. Music is the greatest unifier—it has a magical way of breaking down barriers, bringing people together, and spreading love. That’s what makes NH7 so special.”
She continues, “People often think it’s only for Gen Z, but no—this festival is for everyone! Whether you’re a teenager discovering new sounds or someone who’s been in love with music for decades, NH7 embraces us all. I’m grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to sing my heart out!”
NH7 Weekender is more than just a music festival. It’s a vibrant, living celebration of culture, sound, and human connection. Whether you're discovering new artists, reliving old favourites, or simply getting lost in the music, it’s a space where everyone belongs.