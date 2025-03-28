Can’t wait to perform: Euphoria, Usha Uthup, who are ready to rock the stage at NH7 Weekender

The magic is here, and it’s alive with energy! NH7 Weekender, the festival that’s been the heartbeat of India’s live music scene, is back with its one-day editions in Jaipur, Indore, and Noida. Kicking off today in Jaipur, and moving on to Indore and Noida on March 29, this festival promises a whirlwind of electrifying performances.

Indore’s night of legends

Indore, get ready to rock. On this unforgettable night, musical legends and rising stars will light up the stage, bringing with them an energy that can only be captured at NH7 Weekender. Headlining the night is none other than Euphoria, the pioneers of Indian pop-rock who’ve been shaking up the music scene for over 25 years. When asked about their journey with NH7 Weekender, Euphoria’s lead vocalist, Palash Sen, shares, “The last time we played at NH7 Weekender, it was our first time, and it was a phenomenal experience. There’s so much talent that comes around—it teaches you, and it makes you want to work harder. When you perform solo, you’re the only act; at NH7, you’re surrounded by younger talent from different genres, and it excites you to see how much music the country has to offer. People who haven’t heard of you get the chance to discover you, and that’s what makes this festival special. It’s about sharing music, exchanging ideas, and letting people know there’s so much more to India than just Bollywood music.”