Here's why the newest Bangla band Hooligaanism's Melar Gaan is a must-listen

Within no time of dropping the first song digitally, it has garnered a viewership of over 16,000 and counting. The song itself takes the listener to their childhood when Mela or fair was a rare excitement to look forward to. The lyrics penned by Anirban Bhattacharya hints towards the excitement of visiting a fair. The entire vocals and instrumental arrangements give the song a very rustic and ruralistic tone which only enhances the song and keeps up with the primary essence. It takes the viewers on a nostalgic trip describing the fair with its makeshift shops selling various items and food along with a mandatory stage for entertaining the visitors through song and dance; of course with a mention of ultra-large swings and roller-coasters.