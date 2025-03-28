Here's why the newest Bangla band Hooligaanism's Melar Gaan is a must-listen

Maker’s drop the first music video, Melar Gaan, by the newest Bangla Band on the block – Hooligaanism. The band is helmed by popular names Subhadeep Guha, Anirban Bhattacharya, Debraj Bhattacharya, Krishanu Ghosh, Sushruta Goswami, Nilanshuk Dutta, Pritam Das, Pritam Deb Sarkar, and Someswar Bhattacharya. The just-dropped music video is directed by another popular actor-director Riddhi Sen. While Melar Gaan is just the first soundtrack, the band is expected to bring out five more, making it a six-track album. The music video can be watched via SVF Music YouTube page.
All you need to know about Hooligaanism’s first song drop – Melar Gaan
Within no time of dropping the first song digitally, it has garnered a viewership of over 16,000 and counting. The song itself takes the listener to their childhood when Mela or fair was a rare excitement to look forward to. The lyrics penned by Anirban Bhattacharya hints towards the excitement of visiting a fair. The entire vocals and instrumental arrangements give the song a very rustic and ruralistic tone which only enhances the song and keeps up with the primary essence. It takes the viewers on a nostalgic trip describing the fair with its makeshift shops selling various items and food along with a mandatory stage for entertaining the visitors through song and dance; of course with a mention of ultra-large swings and roller-coasters.
The composition also highlights how fairs used to be a respite and still is from the hectic, scheduled, and mechanical life of every human being; bringing one face to face with the melancholic truth that they are momentary respite before one goes back to their daily life. With every mood, the composition changes along with the ambiance, thus making it a very good watch. With its catchy musical rhythm, true to life instances and relatability, Melar Gaan is a gem to listen to.
Riddhi Sen whose vision comes alive through the music video states, “I first heard about Hooligaanism three years ago. I realised it wasn’t just music—it carried a deeper philosophy, something raw and powerful. But none of this would have been possible without SVF Music and Anirban Bhattacharya. Their vision, passion, and unwavering support turned this idea into reality, giving Hooligaanism its first-ever music video, Melar Gaan. "