Merging melody and visual art, Chaar Diwaari takes audiences on a chaotic, heartfelt journey of unfiltered creativity
Boundary- pushing independent artist Chaar Diwaari blends evocative storytelling with experimental sounds. Rooted in Hindi music yet ever evolving, his work fuses electronic, Bollywood, and alternative influences, creating a sound both nostalgic and innovative. Also a visual artiste, he crafts immersive experiences by merging sonic and visual art. Ahead of his March 29 NH7 Weekender show in Noida, we catch up with him as he prepares to bring his signature fusion to the stage
What does playing at NH7 Weekender mean for you as an independent artiste?
NH7 Weekender is more than just a festival; it’s a movement that has significantly shaped India’s independent music scene. Being part of it again feels surreal. The festival has given countless artistes a platform to connect with audiences who genuinely appreciate live music, and I truly value that experience. This time, I’m bringing a guitarist along, and there may even be a few surprise acts joining me. The thrill of performing live and sharing the moment with an engaged audience is something I look forward to. NH7 has a unique energy, and I can’t wait to see how my music fits in.
How do you approach live performances differently from studio recordings?
Studio recordings are all about precision. It’s a controlled space where I can experiment, refine, and shape the music exactly as I imagine it, tweaking every detail until it feels perfect. Live performances, on the other hand, are raw and unpredictable. The energy in the moment, the interaction with the audience, and the spontaneity all contribute to a unique experience. A live show isn’t just about playing my songs; it’s about creating a shared moment that exists only in that time and space.
Can you share any details about your upcoming projects or collaborations?
I’m working on an EP, starting with a single called Farebi. It’s deeply personal and sets the tone for what’s to come, reflecting everything I’ve been feeling lately. After that, the EP gets even more exciting — I’m collaborating with some of my favourite musicians, exploring new sounds, and pushing my boundaries. It’s all about creating something fresh, expanding my sound, and seeing where this journey takes me.
How has growing up in New Delhi influenced your sound?
Bollywood has been my foundation from the very beginning. Everything I’ve learned — melody, storytelling, emotion — stems from Hindi music. Growing up in Delhi, Bollywood songs were everywhere, and they naturally became my first school of music. As I evolved, so did my influences. I explored electronic music, different genres, and performance arts, each adding a new layer to my sound. But at its core, my music remains deeply rooted in Hindi music — its nostalgia, its depth, and its ability to connect on a personal level.
What’s the story behind your stage name, Chaar Diwaari?
The name Chaar Diwaari is an oxymoron. It represents a paradox I’ve always felt — the idea that while the brain is physically confined, imagination knows no limits. When I create music, even within four walls, I feel infinite.
For me, restriction breeds creativity. There’s beauty in limitation — it forces you to push boundaries. And while I may be just one person, my ideas extend far beyond me.
Your music is known for its experimental nature. How do you balance experiments with cohesion?
Honestly, I don’t overthink cohesion. My sound is shaped by being an imperfect human. No matter how clear an idea is in my mind, the process of translating it into music is never perfect. There are always gaps, flaws, and unexpected turns — and that’s where the magic happens.
Every track is an unfiltered expression of myself. The little quirks and imperfections I keep coming back to define my sound.
As a visual artiste, how do your visual and musical compositions interact?
For me, music and visual art come from the same place — both are instinctive, imperfect, and constantly evolving. Just like my music, my visual art is shaped by unpredictability. Sometimes a visual inspires a sound, and sometimes a melody influences an artwork. It’s a continuous feedback loop where one form of expression feeds into the other, creating a world that feels uniquely mine. I often think in textures, colours, and movement — things that find their way into both my music and my visual work.
What inspires your songwriting, and how do you translate personal experiences into music?
This is always changing. Inspiration isn’t fixed — it shifts based on what I’m consuming, experiencing, and feeling at the moment. Films, books, music — anything that sparks emotion can trigger a song. More than anything, my personal experiences shape my songwriting. Sometimes, my lyrics are a direct reflection of my emotions, and other times, they’re an abstract translation of a lingering thought.
How do you approach storytelling in your music and visuals?
I don’t create with the intent of being understood. The moment I start thinking about how people will interpret my work, I risk losing my own creative balance. For me, it’s about being the most unfiltered, authentic version of myself. Whether people connect with it or not isn’t something I control. All I can do is put out something real — something that is true to me.
Tell us what inspired your audio-visual project, Barood?
Barood was born from raw, intense emotion — something I couldn’t express through music alone. I wanted it to be more than a song, an immersive experience. Inspired by the interaction of art forms, it blends music, film, and visuals. Chaotic, intense, and imperfect, it reflects my unfiltered energy.
How has internet culture influenced your artistry?
The internet has been like a third parent to me, shaping my learning
and cultural references. Before experiencing the world firsthand, I lived through countless perspectives, stories, and influences online. It exposed me to art, music, and ideas that shaped my creativity, making me unafraid to experiment, blend genres, and challenge norms. The internet didn’t just introduce me to different art forms — it gave me the freedom to absorb, remix, and turn them into something uniquely mine.