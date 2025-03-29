Celebrated instrumentalist Rimpa Siva gears up for a tabla performance in Bengaluru

Rimpa Siva is a tabla maestro who has changed the way people see women in Indian percussion. Trained by her father, pandit Swapan Siva, she was a child prodigy who quickly rose to fame with her electrifying performances. Her music is a powerful blend of speed, precision and emotion, making her one of the most exciting tabla players of all time. As one of the few female soloists in the field, she continues to break barriers and inspire a new generation of musicians. Before she takes to the stage in the city, we speak with her to uncover what she has planned for the evening.
What can audiences expect from your upcoming performance in Bengaluru?
At my upcoming performance at Indian Music Experience Museum (IME), audiences can look forward to an immersive tabla solo performance that beautifully showcases the intricate art and techniques of playing the tabla. This recital will not only highlight the rhythms but also delve into the rich traditions and regulations that govern this beautiful instrument.
You started learning tabla at the age of three under your father. What are your earliest memories of playing the instrument?
My earliest memories are filled with the sounds of tabla and the teachings of my father, pandit Swapan Siva. I recall moments when he would teach other student’s compositions I hadn’t yet learned. Listening to those pieces and experimenting with them on my own brought him immense joy and his blessings have always inspired me.
The Farukhabad gharana has a rich legacy. How did its style shape your playing and artistic expression?
The Farukhabad gharana is known for its distinctive style, characterised by innovative compositions such as kaida, gat and chalan. This rich legacy has profoundly influenced my performance and learning process, allowing me to express my artistry in unique and creative ways.
You’ve carved a space for women in a field traditionally dominated by men. What were some of the biggest challenges you faced?
When I began, women playing the tabla were rare. Earning respect in a male-dominated field required perseverance, dedication and confidence. I drew inspiration from pioneers like Aman Mishra and Anuradha Pal.
