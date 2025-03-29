Celebrated instrumentalist Rimpa Siva gears up for a tabla performance in Bengaluru

What can audiences expect from your upcoming performance in Bengaluru?

At my upcoming performance at Indian Music Experience Museum (IME), audiences can look forward to an immersive tabla solo performance that beautifully showcases the intricate art and techniques of playing the tabla. This recital will not only highlight the rhythms but also delve into the rich traditions and regulations that govern this beautiful instrument.

You started learning tabla at the age of three under your father. What are your earliest memories of playing the instrument?

My earliest memories are filled with the sounds of tabla and the teachings of my father, pandit Swapan Siva. I recall moments when he would teach other student’s compositions I hadn’t yet learned. Listening to those pieces and experimenting with them on my own brought him immense joy and his blessings have always inspired me.