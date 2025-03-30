Zayn Malik cancels Mexico City concert due to food poisoning

The 32-year-old singer, formerly of One Direction, was set to perform on Friday night in Mexico City when he revealed that he and his crew had been affected by food poisoning, stated reports.

Zayn conveyed his feelings in an Instagram message, where he said, “I'm heartbroken to say that I won't be able to perform tonight in Mexico City. I've been really sick since this morning, and despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn't allowing it.” He also conveyed his appreciation for his fans' support and promised them his love and appreciation.