Zayn Malik cancels Mexico City concert due to food poisoning

Dozens of fans waited excitedly for one of Zayn Malik’s last performances on his Stairway to the Sky Tour. But the star was forced to pull out at the last minute after suffering from severe food poisoning. It was only hours before the gig that Zayn posted on Instagram Stories to share the bad news, expressing his disappointment at letting fans down.
The 32-year-old singer, formerly of One Direction, was set to perform on Friday night in Mexico City when he revealed that he and his crew had been affected by food poisoning, stated reports.
Zayn conveyed his feelings in an Instagram message, where he said, “I'm heartbroken to say that I won't be able to perform tonight in Mexico City. I've been really sick since this morning, and despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn't allowing it.” He also conveyed his appreciation for his fans' support and promised them his love and appreciation.
Two hours after that, Zyan Malik shared provided another update, apologizing once again and sharing the extent of his illness. “Mexico. I love you even though myself and many of my crew got severe food poisoning… It's no joke, still struggling. To my fans, I am so sorry. These shows have made me feel alive, happy, grateful and at home, and that's all because of you. These shows, your energy, your fan projects filled me with so much love and a feeling I can’t even describe. Big love,” he wrote.
Just a few days ago, on March 25, Zayn surprised fans at his Mexico City concert by performing One Direction’s 2014 hit Night Changes live for the first time in a decade. Overcome with emotion at the experience, he addressed the crowd, “I haven’t sung this song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried.”
Zayn Malik’s Stairway to the Sky Tour began in November 2024 and was originally delayed after the passing of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne. His shows have been deeply personal, with crowds applauding his return to performing and heartfelt tributes to his music career.