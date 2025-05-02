AR Rahman is a global icon, working with him would be a dream: Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed
Aryana Sayeed is more than a voice — she’s a movement. One of Afghanistan’s most celebrated contemporary music icons, Aryana is a powerhouse pop singer and fearless advocate for women’s rights. Singing primarily in Dari Persian, with a rich repertoire that spans Pashto and Uzbek, she has captivated global audiences with her evocative vocals and empowering messages.
From Kabul to Bollywood: Aryana Sayeed’s inspiring musical odyssey
Known for her electrifying stage presence and unwavering commitment to social change, Aryana has performed at major concerts and philanthropic festivals around the world. In August 2021, as Kabul fell to the Taliban, she made a harrowing escape aboard a US military flight to Doha — an experience that only strengthened her resolve to speak up for the voiceless, especially Afghan women. Most recently, Aryana marked a major milestone in her career by making her Bollywood debut with the inspiring track Rukna Nahi from My Melbourne, a cinematic project celebrating stories of resilience and diversity. Her entry into Bollywood not only fulfills a lifelong dream but also amplifies her message on an even larger stage. Whether she’s singing to heal, performing to unite, or speaking to inspire — Aryana Sayeed continues to be a beacon of strength, talent, and hope.
Excerpts:
You don’t sound like you’re not from India—you’ve captured the soul of it. How did you bring out such emotion?
Oh, what a beautiful compliment! That really warms my heart. It makes me feel better about my accent, too.
What was it like collaborating on a project such as My Melbourne?
It was such a beautiful experience. I feel incredibly honored to be part of My Melbourne — a film that breathes life into four powerful, real-life stories of survival. It’s all about fighting for your dreams, never giving up, and being resilient. I sang for the film Setara, directed by the phenomenal Kabir Khan. And honestly, it was a dream come true. I’d always wanted to contribute to a Bollywood film, and this one checked every box — empowering story, soulful lyrics, hauntingly beautiful music. I’m so proud of it.
This was your Hindi singing debut! How did you prepare for the challenge—and how did it compare to your work in Afghan pop music?
Singing is singing — it’s my soul language, no matter the words. For me, it wasn’t really different from performing my Afghan songs. What made it extra thrilling was the Bollywood factor — that cinematic magic added a whole new layer of excitement! But in terms of vocals and energy, it was like slipping into a familiar rhythm, just with a new flavour.
You didn’t even sound like you had to work on your pronunciation. You sound like a natural!
Thank you, truly! I actually speak Hindi quite fluently — I grew up watching Hindi films, so the language feels very close to me. I’ve sung Indian songs before, even in my early concerts. Afghans love Bollywood music, so I’ve always had that connection. That said, I did fine-tune my pronunciation here and there, just to get the nuances right.
The song was launched by none other than AR Rahman. How did that feel?
Oh my God — what an honour! I’ve admired AR Rahman for as long as I can remember. His music transcends borders, and his artistry is unmatched. Meeting him in Melbourne was surreal — he’s such a gracious, grounded person. And when he launched the song, shared it, tweeted about it, and even tagged me — it made the whole experience feel like a dream. I was over the moon.
Would you want to collaborate with him someday?
In a heartbeat! I mean, who wouldn’t? AR Rahman is a global icon, a living legend. Working with him would be a dream — an absolute career milestone.
You also recorded the song in your native language. Did that add a deeper emotional layer for you?
Oh, absolutely. Even when I first heard the Hindi version, I connected with the story immediately — it’s empowering and inspirational. But singing it in my native tongue brought out something raw and deeply personal. Afghan women aren’t often heard on global platforms, especially now. So for me to represent my country, in my own language, to an international audience — it felt like a moment of pride and quiet rebellion.
Have you always known that you wanted to be a singer?
How did your journey begin? Always. Since I was a little girl, maybe four or five, I was the family entertainer — singing, dancing for guests, stealing the spotlight. My mother, who loved music herself, was my first cheerleader. Then we moved to Zurich, and I became obsessed with Western music — Destiny’s Child, J.Lo, Madonna. MTV was practically wallpaper in my room! At 13, Ticke t to Bollywood I realised I had a real voice, a real shot at this. I sang in school choirs, even led some — but my fam - ily got nervous. They feared the cultural backlash of a girl becoming a singer, especially being Afghan. So they asked me to stop and focus on studies. I did… for a while. But the music never left me. Years later, when I was living in London, that passion reignited. And this time, with a more open-minded family behind me, I finally stepped into my dream. That’s how I became the artist I am today
As someone who advocates for women’s rights in Afghanistan, how do you see music and art influencing that fight?
Music is a force — it speaks when words fail. In a country like Afghanistan, where voices are silenced, music becomes a form of resistance. I’ve used it to spotlight injustice, to empower women, to raise awareness. Even when 20 per cent of society may reject female singers, the remaining 80 per cent are music lovers. And that love carries power. That’s why the Taliban banned music — because it can change minds and hearts. Through my songs, I’ve reached women across the world. They sing with me, share my lyrics, and carry the message forward. It proves that when music is used purposefully, it becomes a movement.
You escaped Afghanistan when the Taliban took over in 2021. That must’ve changed everything. How did it affect you — personally and artistically?
It was devastating. I had spent 10 years in Afghanistan — despite the risks — fighting for progress and for women’s voices. When the Taliban returned, it felt like everything we’d worked for collapsed overnight. Personally, I was shattered. Artistically, it just added fuel to my fire. I couldn’t perform in Afghanistan anymore, but the rest of the world became my stage. I launched my New Beginning world tour — 30 cities, thousands of Afghans showing up, singing, supporting, uniting. It sent a loud message: that our voices will not be silenced.
Are you excited about possibly working more in Bollywood?
Oh, I’m beyond excited! Bollywood is a dream destination for any singer — it’s rich with opportunity and creativity. I truly believe India is the Mecca of music. So yes, I’m hopeful the audience will connect with my voice and that this is just the beginning.
Since you’re such a Bollywood fan — who are your favourite actors?
I have a top five ready at all times! Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. I love their energy and versatility.
No actresses?
Of course! I adore Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. And from the golden generation — Madhuri Dixit. I grew up idolising her. It would be a dream come true just to meet her one day.
Do you ever dream of going back — to serve Afghan women on the ground again?
Every single day. My heart is still there. I haven’t given up hope. I believe that this darkness will pass. The inhuman treatment of women can’t last forever. One day, the people will rise, voices will be louder than fear, and I’ll go back — to sing, to serve, and to rebuild. That’s my dream, and I’m working toward it every step of the way.
Email: rupam @newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain