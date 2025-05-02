AR Rahman is a global icon, working with him would be a dream: Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed

Aryana Sayeed is more than a voice — she’s a movement. One of Afghanistan’s most celebrated contemporary music icons, Aryana is a powerhouse pop singer and fearless advocate for women’s rights. Singing primarily in Dari Persian, with a rich repertoire that spans Pashto and Uzbek, she has captivated global audiences with her evocative vocals and empowering messages.

From Kabul to Bollywood: Aryana Sayeed’s inspiring musical odyssey

Known for her electrifying stage presence and unwavering commitment to social change, Aryana has performed at major concerts and philanthropic festivals around the world. In August 2021, as Kabul fell to the Taliban, she made a harrowing escape aboard a US military flight to Doha — an experience that only strengthened her resolve to speak up for the voiceless, especially Afghan women. Most recently, Aryana marked a major milestone in her career by making her Bollywood debut with the inspiring track Rukna Nahi from My Melbourne, a cinematic project celebrating stories of resilience and diversity. Her entry into Bollywood not only fulfills a lifelong dream but also amplifies her message on an even larger stage. Whether she’s singing to heal, performing to unite, or speaking to inspire — Aryana Sayeed continues to be a beacon of strength, talent, and hope.

Excerpts: