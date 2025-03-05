AR Rahman unveils the first track from ‘My Melbourne’ sung by Aryana Sayeed

A.R. Rahman just dropped the first track from the anthology My Melbourne which has been garnering critical acclaim at the Film Festival circuits. The song called, Rukhna Nahi has been sung by Afghani singer Aryana Sayeed and celebrates empowerment and unity through music. Sayeed is also making her Hindi music debut with this song. The lyrics and music for the song has been composed by Anurag Sharma.
Here’s all about My Melbourne, the anthology that has been winning hearts at film festivals.
My Melbourne is an anthology of four short stories directed by Kabir Khan, Imitiaz Ali, Onir and Rima Das. It explores connection, resilience, identity against the backdrop of Melbourne. It also highlights on themes like race, gender, sexuality, disability offering a wide thematic scope. My Melbourne is set to release in India on March 14.
The music video dropped by Oscar-winning music maestro A. R. Rahman gives the viewers glimpses from the movie as well as much intriguing BTS activities which pulls the viewer and increases curiosity towards the film. The track with its melody, heart-touching chorus and Aryana’s soulful voice is indeed one of the highlights of the film.