AR Rahman unveils the first track from ‘My Melbourne’ sung by Aryana Sayeed

A.R. Rahman just dropped the first track from the anthology My Melbourne which has been garnering critical acclaim at the Film Festival circuits. The song called, Rukhna Nahi has been sung by Afghani singer Aryana Sayeed and celebrates empowerment and unity through music. Sayeed is also making her Hindi music debut with this song. The lyrics and music for the song has been composed by Anurag Sharma.

Here’s all about My Melbourne, the anthology that has been winning hearts at film festivals.

My Melbourne is an anthology of four short stories directed by Kabir Khan, Imitiaz Ali, Onir and Rima Das. It explores connection, resilience, identity against the backdrop of Melbourne. It also highlights on themes like race, gender, sexuality, disability offering a wide thematic scope. My Melbourne is set to release in India on March 14.