Rasika Shekar on blending cultures, honouring Lord Shiva, and finding her voice through the flute

Popular Indo-American flautist Rasika Shekar, who recently performed at the Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival, calls it an incredible experience. "It was for a great cause, and the location in Kasauli, surrounded by nature, was absolutely beautiful—there’s nothing more inspiring for an artiste than performing amidst such breathtaking scenery. And most importantly, the audience was extremely supportive and warm, and their love for the performances made it even more special."
Ask her about her last release, Shiva Thandav Stotram, and Rasika says that Lord Shiva has always been a significant figure in her life, and it was only natural that she came up with a song dedicated to him. "I first got the idea while performing at the Kashi Fusion Festival, where I visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. In January last year, I felt a strong calling to start working on it. I decided to create a flute and vocal version, collaborating with Ramu Raj from Kerala for the production. We aimed to capture the rhythm and dance elements of Shiva’s energy through the music. The process was deeply spiritual for me, especially when recording—it felt like I lost myself in the creation, and it was truly a powerful experience."
Despite living abroad, Rasika ensures she stays in touch with her roots. "Growing up in Dubai and the US, I had access to a strong community of people passionate about classical music, both Hindustani and Carnatic. This community offered endless opportunities to learn, perform, and grow. Music has always been a way to connect with my culture, and my love for other forms like ghazals helped deepen my understanding of music as a whole. This sensitivity is crucial when collaborating or blending different musical styles, and I constantly try to understand the origins and significance of each form I work with."
Quiz her about how her stint with the flute began, and she says," My parents had me pose with a flute for Janmashtami when we lived in Dubai, and though I didn’t know much about it, my mother later found a teacher for me in the US. I didn’t think much of it at the time, but in college, when I started playing music with friends, I realised how alive I felt on stage. I spent hours listening to music, watching videos of other musicians, and obsessing over technique. That’s when I knew it was more than just a hobby—it was a passion I wanted to pursue seriously."
When asked if brown artistes find more acceptance on the global stage today, she says, "While it’s not easy, it’s easier than it’s ever been to get noticed. Festivals, live performances, and exposure through social media play a huge role in this. The world is more open to different musical cultures, and there’s a genuine love for diverse forms of music. More festivals are needed to help more artistes connect with global audiences and gain exposure."
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X-@psangeetha2112