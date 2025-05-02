Rasika Shekar on blending cultures, honouring Lord Shiva, and finding her voice through the flute

Ask her about her last release, Shiva Thandav Stotram, and Rasika says that Lord Shiva has always been a significant figure in her life, and it was only natural that she came up with a song dedicated to him. "I first got the idea while performing at the Kashi Fusion Festival, where I visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. In January last year, I felt a strong calling to start working on it. I decided to create a flute and vocal version, collaborating with Ramu Raj from Kerala for the production. We aimed to capture the rhythm and dance elements of Shiva’s energy through the music. The process was deeply spiritual for me, especially when recording—it felt like I lost myself in the creation, and it was truly a powerful experience."

Despite living abroad, Rasika ensures she stays in touch with her roots. "Growing up in Dubai and the US, I had access to a strong community of people passionate about classical music, both Hindustani and Carnatic. This community offered endless opportunities to learn, perform, and grow. Music has always been a way to connect with my culture, and my love for other forms like ghazals helped deepen my understanding of music as a whole. This sensitivity is crucial when collaborating or blending different musical styles, and I constantly try to understand the origins and significance of each form I work with."