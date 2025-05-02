This popular Bengali actor and singer just dropped a new Kannada love song

Singer-Composer Ishan Mazumder, known for his work in Bengali films and tracks like Aamay Jodi Mon Debe, recently unveiled his latest Kannada single, Swapna Sundari, a love song composed and sung by Ishan himself, with lyrics penned by Chandrika Tumkur and visual storytelling directed by Sayantan Ghoshal.

“I originally wrote this song in Bengali in 2022. It was later rewritten in Kannada, as the Bengali version had a more philosophical tone. The Kannada lyrics were written by Chandrika Tumkur — it’s her concept. Once I shared the song with her, she grasped its essence through the music, which was key,” Ishan begins.