This popular Bengali actor and singer just dropped a new Kannada love song

Singer-Composer Ishan Mazumder, known for his work in Bengali films and tracks like Aamay Jodi Mon Debe, recently unveiled his latest Kannada single, Swapna Sundari, a love song composed and sung by Ishan himself, with lyrics penned by Chandrika Tumkur and visual storytelling directed by Sayantan Ghoshal.
“I originally wrote this song in Bengali in 2022. It was later rewritten in Kannada, as the Bengali version had a more philosophical tone. The Kannada lyrics were written by Chandrika Tumkur — it’s her concept. Once I shared the song with her, she grasped its essence through the music, which was key,” Ishan begins.
With Swapna Sundari, Ishan bridges his diverse cultural and musical influences, combining the lyrical richness of Kannada with the visuals featuring the newer parts of Kolkata. “I came up with a concept called Haadu Kathe — Haadu means song and Kathe means story. My approach is simple: the tune is minimal, but the focus is firmly on the lyrics and the words. It’s essentially about a dream girl — the way I long for her, the way she looks at me, loves me. A familiar theme, but presented in a different way,” he describes.
The result is a delivery that feels almost conversational, as though the song were whispering its tale directly into the listener’s ear. The track also signals Ishan’s return to his Kannada roots. Though based in Kolkata now, his early musical journey began in Karnataka, where he was an integral part of musical collectives led by stalwarts such as Gurukiran and BR Chaya. Over the years, he has lent his voice and compositions to projects alongside luminaries including Hamsalekha and the iconic Rajan-Nagendra duo.
“The song is meant to offer a sense of calm and feel-good emotion. It runs for about 3 minutes and 20 seconds — a simple, easy-listening track, the kind you’d want to play on loop. While I’m already contributing to the Bengali industry, this marks a stepping stone into the Kannada industry for me, ” he shares.