Aman Moroney’s new track Neend explores sleeplessness, love, and the beauty of stillness

Aman tells us that the idea of Neend came to life quite organically. "One evening, my partner and I were jamming—she’s a beautiful pianist and had played this haunting chord progression that moved me. Something about the harmony instantly struck a chord, and I felt compelled to build on it. After our session, I took the sketch into my own space and started fleshing it out. Interestingly, for the last decade or so, I’ve done most of my creative work at night—there’s something about that quiet solitude that helps me tune into emotion and detail, and Neend is a product of that very nocturnal process."

Throwing light on his creative process, he says, "It usually starts with a moment of inspiration—sometimes it’s a melodic fragment, sometimes a line, sometimes a chord progression. I just try to make sure I’m ready to capture it when it happens—even if it’s on my phone’s voice recorder. Once that initial spark is documented, the rest of the process becomes more meditative: it’s about sculpting the arrangement, designing the soundscape, and creating something that feels immersive and honest. With Neend, the idea evolved steadily over a few sessions, and I let the emotion of the piece guide the production choices."