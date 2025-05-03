Aman Moroney’s new track Neend explores sleeplessness, love, and the beauty of stillness

Award-winning music producer, mixer, songwriter, and composer Aman Moroney has just dropped his latest single, Neend. This deeply emotional track delves into the universal struggle of sleeplessness, and poses a profound question: Is attachment worth losing sleep over, or do those restless nights serve as a testament to true love?
Aman tells us that the idea of Neend came to life quite organically. "One evening, my partner and I were jamming—she’s a beautiful pianist and had played this haunting chord progression that moved me. Something about the harmony instantly struck a chord, and I felt compelled to build on it. After our session, I took the sketch into my own space and started fleshing it out. Interestingly, for the last decade or so, I’ve done most of my creative work at night—there’s something about that quiet solitude that helps me tune into emotion and detail, and Neend is a product of that very nocturnal process."
Throwing light on his creative process, he says, "It usually starts with a moment of inspiration—sometimes it’s a melodic fragment, sometimes a line, sometimes a chord progression. I just try to make sure I’m ready to capture it when it happens—even if it’s on my phone’s voice recorder. Once that initial spark is documented, the rest of the process becomes more meditative: it’s about sculpting the arrangement, designing the soundscape, and creating something that feels immersive and honest. With Neend, the idea evolved steadily over a few sessions, and I let the emotion of the piece guide the production choices."
When asked about his experience collaborating with Shaurya Saxena, he says, "I first met him about four years ago when he joined The Media Tribe to study audio engineering and music production. From the very beginning, I noticed his drive and sincerity. After his time as a student, he interned with us, and we worked together on a few projects. It’s been beautiful to see his artistic identity bloom, and working on Neend together felt effortless and exciting. There’s a purity to his expression, and I feel lucky to have been part of this chapter in his journey."
The song has been filmed against the beautiful backdrop of Jodhpur's iconic Blue City. "Jodhpur holds a very special place in my heart. For another project, we had planned a week-long creative camp there—just to write, collaborate, and soak in the city’s energy. The architecture, the people, the music—it’s all so rich and layered. While we were exploring the old city, blue houses, and desert landscapes, we realised that it would make the perfect setting for Neend. We had just wrapped up the audio, and the visuals almost presented themselves. The juxtaposition of sleep and wakefulness—Neend and the sun-drenched desert—created a contrast that felt poetic and cinematic," says the singer, who is looking forward to The Smurfs movie in July, and documentary film.