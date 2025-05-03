Anupam Roy’s new track 'Nei Tumi Ager Moto' captures the silent ache of heartbreak

Through Nei Tumi Ager Moto, Anupam Roy reveals the quiet acceptance in silent grief, reminding us that heartbreak isn’t always loud or chaotic. Set against the backdrop of a lonely night drive, the music video captures the quiet distance that grows between people — when someone you once knew so well starts to feel unfamiliar, and you can’t quite pinpoint when it all changed. The drive leads Anupam to a place that once held special meaning, now reduced to a shell of heartbreaking memories and echoes of lost laughter.

The song is an intimate conversation no one ever voices, yet everyone has longed to have at some point in life, making it an ideal track that just sit with you in the silence when you’re feeling low, it won’t try to fix things, it will help you realise that you're not alone in feeling this way.

Anupam opens up about the emotions behind the track