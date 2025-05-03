Anupam Roy’s new track 'Nei Tumi Ager Moto' captures the silent ache of heartbreak

Through Nei Tumi Ager Moto, Anupam Roy reveals the quiet acceptance in silent grief, reminding us that heartbreak isn’t always loud or chaotic. Set against the backdrop of a lonely night drive, the music video captures the quiet distance that grows between people — when someone you once knew so well starts to feel unfamiliar, and you can’t quite pinpoint when it all changed. The drive leads Anupam to a place that once held special meaning, now reduced to a shell of heartbreaking memories and echoes of lost laughter.
The song is an intimate conversation no one ever voices, yet everyone has longed to have at some point in life, making it an ideal track that just sit with you in the silence when you’re feeling low, it won’t try to fix things, it will help you realise that you're not alone in feeling this way.
The song’s inclusion in Killbill Society feels like a perfect match. It resonates deeply with the film’s themes of love, loss, and change, adding another emotional layer to the story.
Anupam shares, “Nei Tumi Aager Moto is a very recently written song. It’s a sad, emotional song about heartbreak with a lot of angst. The melody of the chorus kept haunting me, and I wrote the lyrics based on that. I had an unfinished song, and I mixed its parts with this new chorus to create the full song.
The theme is about someone; one once had a relationship with. When they are seen now, it feels like they’ve changed a lot. They’re no longer the person one used to know. This often happens when a relationship breaks.
The idea of the song is old, but I tried to present it in a fresh way, from today’s point of view. The version I sang is the original one. The one sung by Somlata is the film version. Srijit Mukherji liked the song after hearing it, and then it was used in Killbill Society.”
(Written by Addrita Sinha)