Snehdeep Singh Kalsi on going from kirtans to viral fame—and his debut track ‘Pyaar Ki Talaash’
Snehdeep Singh Kalsi is more than just a viral voice — he is a soulful storyteller weaving unity through melody. Rising to prominence with his multilingual rendition of Kesariya, Snehdeep stirred hearts across the nation, not merely with his vocal finesse, but with his heartfelt homage to India’s rich linguistic mosaic. In a time where cultural cohesion often feels like an aspiration, his music becomes a gentle, resonant reminder of the beauty in our diversity. He sits down with Indulge to talk about his debut single Pyaar Ki Talaash as he continues to echo a sentiment we all seek.
Excerpts:
Pyaar Ki Talaash marks your latest release. Can you tell us about the creative journey behind it?
Pyaar Ki Talaash was actually the first song I ever wrote — back in 2012. I had no idea then that I would ever release it. But as I evolved in music and wrote more, I felt ready. The song was born out of an internal conflict I was experiencing during a breakup — this push and pull between heart and mind. It’s really about that universal moment when your heart wants to try again, but your mind says, “Don’t.” That’s what I wanted to express. When I finally shared it with Saregama, it felt like the right time — and funnily enough, it even pays homage to two old Bollywood songs that belong to Saregama too. It all just clicked.
What kind of energy or sound are you hoping to bring into your solo music, going forward?
The unifying theme across all my upcoming songs this year is “matters of the heart.” Sonically, each track will reflect the emotion it’s built around — whether it’s a breakup, being in love, or the kind of hesitation you hear in Pyaar Ki Talaash. So you’ll hear a diverse soundscape which will shift with the emotion.
Was there a specific moment when you realised music was more than just a hobby for you?
I think the realisation came gradually. I started with kirtans in the Gurudwara as a kid, and by the end of school, I knew I was in love with music. Coming from a middle-class family with no background in music, pursuing it wasn’t easy. But I kept learning — especially Hindustani classical — and I kept gravitating toward it. At some point, I just knew this is my core. Everything else can be around it, but this is the center.
How have your roots influenced your musical journey?
Being Punjabi but growing up in Gujarat, I was immersed in a mix of cultures. Singing kirtans gave me a spiritual foundation, and learning classical music deepened that. I’m drawn to soul in music — ghazals, poetry that says something meaningful. I want every song I write to carry emotion and purpose, not just rhyming lines set to a beat.
What was the inspiration behind your Shuru Karein tour?
I left my corporate job in August 2023 to pursue music full-time. That was a big, fresh start for me. In Indian culture, we always begin performances by seeking permission to start — “Apki ijaazat se shuru karein?” That became the spirit of the tour. I performed my songs and paid tribute to artists who’ve shaped me — classical legends and Bollywood icons.
What’s your view on music’s role in bridging cultures and languages?
The universe started with sound — Dhwani — according to many religions. It’s divine in a way, close to both the beginning and the end of everything. That’s how music connects us — it draws our hearts closer.
With more singles coming up, what can fans expect from your partnership with Saregama?
All five singles this year will speak to the heart — but with different sounds and surprises. One will be a collaboration with a female artiste, and I’m really excited about that.
Quickfire questions:
One artiste you’d love to collaborate with?
I’d love to collaborate with Shilpa Rao. Her voice is so distinct.
If your life were a song, what would it be?
Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna.
Comfort food?
Dosa. Or curd rice.
Favourite place to travel?
Anywhere with beaches.
Tour must-have?
My earphones. They’re my way to zone in or zone out whenever I need.
Pyaar ki Talaash is available on all major streaming platforms.
