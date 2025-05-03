Ben Böhmer’s Mumbai return: A one-night sonic symphony

Get ready, Mumbai — Ben Böhmer, the internationally acclaimed Berlin-based DJ, producer, and sonic architect, is set to transform the city skyline into a living, breathing symphony on May 8. This isn’t just a concert — it’s an experience, a one-night-only journey into sound, soul, and sensation.
In collaboration with Sound Simplify, Team Innovation, Spacebound, and Dome, this exclusive event marks Böhmer’s long-awaited return to Mumbai since his iconic Breathing Tour — and fans can expect something even more profound. After mesmerising audiences across Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa with last year’s immersive Bloom Tour, Böhmer is back — and he’s blooming in full colour.
Ben Böhmer isn’t just a producer — he’s a storyteller. Known for weaving heart-wrenching melodies with deep, progressive house textures, Böhmer crafts emotional soundscapes that resonate on a cellular level. His breakout debut album Breathing explored grief with stunning vulnerability, while Begin Again was a cathartic dive into the pain of separation. Now, with his third and most intimate record yet, Bloom, Böhmer emerges revitalised — rooted in improvisation, joy, and creative renewal.
With nearly a billion streams, over 200 performances in a single year, and a global fanbase, Böhmer could easily coast on success — but instead, Bloom is his courageous return to the raw, the real, and the deeply personal.
The Bloom Tour is a celebration of reinvention. For the first time, fans will see Ben take to the piano, reconnecting with the very foundation of his artistry. This is not just a set — it's an intimate dance between spontaneity and structure, featuring signature tracks like: Martin, Rust, Beyond Beliefs, Wall Of Strings, Breathing, Rain, The Space In Between, Evermore, Faithless, Father Ocean (Remix), and Best Life.
Expect a meticulously designed soundscape — a masterclass in emotional electronic music, housed within the state-of-the-art acoustics and immersive ambiance of one of Mumbai’s premier venues. This is not just another gig on the calendar. It’s a cultural crescendo — a sanctuary for those who crave connection, emotion, and elevation through sound.
Tickets start at INR 2,000. Available online.
May 8.
At Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai.