Ben Böhmer’s Mumbai return: A one-night sonic symphony

Get ready, Mumbai — Ben Böhmer, the internationally acclaimed Berlin-based DJ, producer, and sonic architect, is set to transform the city skyline into a living, breathing symphony on May 8. This isn’t just a concert — it’s an experience, a one-night-only journey into sound, soul, and sensation.

From Berlin with emotion

In collaboration with Sound Simplify, Team Innovation, Spacebound, and Dome, this exclusive event marks Böhmer’s long-awaited return to Mumbai since his iconic Breathing Tour — and fans can expect something even more profound. After mesmerising audiences across Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa with last year’s immersive Bloom Tour, Böhmer is back — and he’s blooming in full colour.

Ben Böhmer isn’t just a producer — he’s a storyteller. Known for weaving heart-wrenching melodies with deep, progressive house textures, Böhmer crafts emotional soundscapes that resonate on a cellular level. His breakout debut album Breathing explored grief with stunning vulnerability, while Begin Again was a cathartic dive into the pain of separation. Now, with his third and most intimate record yet, Bloom, Böhmer emerges revitalised — rooted in improvisation, joy, and creative renewal.