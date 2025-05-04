Sachet Parampara set to ignite hearts with ‘Raanjhan India Tour’

A musical odyssey

Crafted and presented by the visionary minds at Team Innovation, the Raanjhan India Tour is a sonic journey through Sachet Parampara’s greatest hits, where stirring ballads meet electrifying anthems. Expect goosebumps, nostalgia, and euphoria as each performance draws you into a richly woven musical tapestry that has defined a generation’s romance and yearning.

Sachet & Parampara Tandon — not just a duo, but a phenomenon — have masterfully blended contemporary rhythms with the timeless spirit of Indian melody. From cinematic soundtracks that tug at your soul to indie anthems that pulse through every love-struck heart, their music is as much about feeling as it is about sound. Their magnetic stage presence and emotional honesty have earned them a devoted fanbase and a defining spot in the country's vibrant musical mosaic.

The Raanjhan India Tour is a 10-city extravaganza, named after their beloved romantic anthem from Do Patti, and promises an immersive, larger-than-life experience. From Mumbai to Bengaluru, fans will be treated to a soul-stirring setlist featuring heart-hitters like Mahiya Do Patti, Bekhayali, Mere Mehboob, Maiyya Mainu, Malang Sajna, Mere Sohneya, Shiv Tandav, Ram Siya Ram, Muqabla, Humraah, and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas — each song a chapter in the epic that is Sachet Parampara’s journey.

Kicking off in Mumbai in May 2025, the tour will sweep through Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, New Delhi, Goa, and culminate in Bengaluru in July 2025.