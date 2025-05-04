Sachet Parampara set to ignite hearts with ‘Raanjhan India Tour’

The Indian live music scene is about to be drenched in melody, emotion, and raw passion as Sachet Parampara, the power duo redefining modern Indian music, embark on their most ambitious musical voyage yet — the Raanjhan India Tour. Riding high on the global success of their chartbuster Raanjhan, this multi-city tour promises to be more than just a concert series — it’s a celebration of sound, soul, and stories that strike straight at the heart.
Crafted and presented by the visionary minds at Team Innovation, the Raanjhan India Tour is a sonic journey through Sachet Parampara’s greatest hits, where stirring ballads meet electrifying anthems. Expect goosebumps, nostalgia, and euphoria as each performance draws you into a richly woven musical tapestry that has defined a generation’s romance and yearning.
Sachet & Parampara Tandon — not just a duo, but a phenomenon — have masterfully blended contemporary rhythms with the timeless spirit of Indian melody. From cinematic soundtracks that tug at your soul to indie anthems that pulse through every love-struck heart, their music is as much about feeling as it is about sound. Their magnetic stage presence and emotional honesty have earned them a devoted fanbase and a defining spot in the country's vibrant musical mosaic.
The Raanjhan India Tour is a 10-city extravaganza, named after their beloved romantic anthem from Do Patti, and promises an immersive, larger-than-life experience. From Mumbai to Bengaluru, fans will be treated to a soul-stirring setlist featuring heart-hitters like Mahiya Do Patti, Bekhayali, Mere Mehboob, Maiyya Mainu, Malang Sajna, Mere Sohneya, Shiv Tandav, Ram Siya Ram, Muqabla, Humraah, and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas — each song a chapter in the epic that is Sachet Parampara’s journey.
Kicking off in Mumbai in May 2025, the tour will sweep through Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, New Delhi, Goa, and culminate in Bengaluru in July 2025.
Speaking on the tour, Sachet Parampara shares: “Raanjhan is not just a tour — it’s a heartbeat, a calling. This is our moment to connect, soul-to-soul, with fans across India. Each show is crafted to be a spectacle of sound and sentiment, and we’re thrilled to team up with Team Innovation to make this dream come alive.”
From their breakthrough on The Voice India in 2015 to charting musical history with blockbusters like Kabir Singh, Malang, Tanhaji, Jersey, and Adipurush, Sachet Parampara have risen as torchbearers of a new Indian sound. With hits across both film and independent music, their journey reflects the evolution of Indian music itself — bold, emotional, and boundary-breaking.
Tour Details
23rd May 2025 - Mumbai
31st May 2025- Pune
1st June 2025 - Surat
7th June 2025 - Jaipur
14th June 2025 - Hyderabad
29th June 2025 - Ahmedabad
5th July 2025 - Lucknow
6th July 2025 - New Delhi
18th July 2025 - Goa
19th July 2025 - Bengaluru
Tickets available online.