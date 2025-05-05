New ‘Music Square’ experience centre opens in Chennai to inspire musicians

The grand opening ceremony was attended by key leaders from the music industry, including Yamamoto Taketoshi, managing director of Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltdthe company behind the venture, as well as Gaurav Sharma and renowned musician Gino Banks. During the event, the speakers highlighted the vision behind the Music Square, focusing on its role in nurturing music education and offering a platform for both aspiring and professional musicians to grow.

The event began with traditional rituals, including a ribbon-cutting and lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolising a harmonious fusion of modernity and cultural heritage. A cake-cutting ceremony, led by Sachin Das (Director – Strategy, Musee Musical) and Rehan Siddiqui, further underscored the collaborative spirit behind this initiative.

A special highlight of the event was an exhilarating live performance by Gino Banks on an electronic drum kit, captivating attendees and setting an inspiring tone for the future of music in Chennai.