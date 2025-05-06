Prabhudeva applauds Badshah’s dance debut in ‘Galiyon Ke Ghalib’ video

Celebrated choreographer, film director, producer and actor Prabhudeva has publicly lauded singer-songwriter and rapper Badshah’s debut solo dance performance in the music video for Galiyon Ke Ghalib, a standout track from his inaugural EP Fitoor. Released under his independent label, Pentertainment 0075, Badshah’s latest track which spotlights him in a lean and stylish demeanour marks a significant milestone in his artistic evolution.
The commendation, shared via X (formerly Twitter), underscores Prabhudeva’s appreciation for Badshah’s energetic performance and distinctive style. Prabhudeva specifically noted, “Well done #Piyushshazia & @its_badshah not only singing your dancing also amazing superb,” highlighting Badshah’s seamless integration of musicality and captivating dance movements.
Galiyon Ke Ghalib features Badshah in a vibrant and dynamic avatar. The song’s innovative choreography put together by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, combined with Badshah’s charismatic delivery, creates a visually stunning and thoroughly entertaining experience for viewers, further cementing the track’s widespread appeal.
Badshah, an architect of chart-dominating hits and a pioneer of groundbreaking musical innovation, continues to redefine the contours of the Indian music scene. His creative performance in Galiyon Ke Ghalib highlights his unwavering commitment to delivering unmatched entertainment, artfully blending his distinctive musical acumen with newly revealed dance prowess.
This dance anthem signifies a transformative juncture in Badshah’s artistic evolution, delivering an infectiously compelling anthem distinguished by incisive lyrical narrative, authentic street-level appeal and polished production.
This recent recognition from one of India’s most acclaimed dance maestros Prabhudeva is a testament to Badshah’s dedication to his craft and his ability to excel in multiple facets of entertainment.