Prabhudeva applauds Badshah’s dance debut in ‘Galiyon Ke Ghalib’ video

Celebrated choreographer, film director, producer and actor Prabhudeva has publicly lauded singer-songwriter and rapper Badshah’s debut solo dance performance in the music video for Galiyon Ke Ghalib, a standout track from his inaugural EP Fitoor. Released under his independent label, Pentertainment 0075, Badshah’s latest track which spotlights him in a lean and stylish demeanour marks a significant milestone in his artistic evolution.

Badshah breaks boundaries

The commendation, shared via X (formerly Twitter), underscores Prabhudeva’s appreciation for Badshah’s energetic performance and distinctive style. Prabhudeva specifically noted, “Well done #Piyushshazia & @its_badshah not only singing your dancing also amazing superb,” highlighting Badshah’s seamless integration of musicality and captivating dance movements.