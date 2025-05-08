Simona steals the spotlight in Badshah’s explosive ‘Galliyon Ke Ghalib’

“This project reminded me exactly why I love what I do,” Simona shares, her excitement palpable. “Badshah’s passion is infectious—being on set with him was pure adrenaline. Shazia and Piyush (choreographers) brought such creative magic to the video, and Aditya’s direction gave me complete confidence from day one. I knew we were making something special.”

And special it is. With the video already racking up views and dominating digital charts, Galliyon Ke Ghalib is quickly becoming the definitive club anthem of 2025. But more than a viral hit, it’s a launchpad—one that catapults Simona into the limelight as one of the year’s most promising talents.

Her natural chemistry with Badshah is undeniable, but it’s her solo moments—those flashes of expression, that glint of mischief in her eye—that reveal a star in the making. Simona’s not just in the video—she is the video. Her performance is a visual crescendo, propelling the track from great to unforgettable.

Off-screen, Simona is just as multifaceted. After her Bollywood debut in Badass Ravikumar alongside Himesh Reshammiya, she’s been building her own entrepreneurial ventures. A yoga enthusiast and advocate for mindful living, she walks the line between driven ambition and graceful intention—embodying both grit and glamour.

With Galliyon Ke Ghalib, Simona announces herself with style, swagger, and a spark that’s impossible to ignore. As the track sets speakers ablaze across the country, one thing’s clear: this is just the beginning for a star who’s ready to shine.

Galliyon Ke Ghalib is streaming on all major platforms.