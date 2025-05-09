Jai Dhir brings flirty new Punjabi bop ‘Sidekick’

Rising Punjabi music star Jai Dhir has released his latest single Sidekick, a hard-hitting Punjabi bop that blends pop, R&B and Punjabi sounds. Following the success of his collaboration Petals with Akanksha Bhandari, Dhir has once again teamed up with producers NEVERSOBER for this new track. Sidekick explores the intense feeling of attraction to someone who outshines even celestial beings.

The track composed and written by Jai Dhir himself showcases his signature ‘lover boy’ persona with a fresh sonic approach. Described as flirty and melodic Sidekick features slick modern production and smooth vocals capturing a moment of captivating beauty.

Jai Dhir opens up on Sidekick

Sharing his thoughts on the new release Jai Dhir said, “Sidekick actually started off as an impromptu session. We were just vibing late one night and the moment that guitar loop hit everything flowed so naturally. The hook the melody the mood it all came together in a way that just felt right. It’s one of those tracks that captures that instant high of being around someone who completely throws you off in the best way. We knew from the first session that this one was special.”

NEVERSOBER echoed this sentiment stating, “The vibe in the room the night Sidekick started was effortless. We weren’t even planning to make a song just jamming. We cut down this simple guitar loop and Jai immediately caught a melody that felt both smooth and powerful. That’s when we knew we had something. Sidekick feels playful on the surface but there’s a real emotion underneath it about being completely taken by someone’s presence. It’s raw fun and honest and that’s what makes it stick.”

At just 24-years-old New Delhi-based Jai Dhir has rapidly gained recognition in the Punjabi-pop scene amassing close to a million monthly listeners. His self-taught skills in production and songwriting developed during lockdown have contributed to his unique sound a fusion of Punjabi R&B and pop. His previous successes include Leja with Lost Stories featured in Mismatched Season 2 and Loveyapa, which have collectively garnered over 100 million streams. His independent releases and debut EP LOVER BOY have further solidified his growing fanbase.

Dhir has also achieved significant milestones with his track Mirza hitting over 200 million streams and his collaboration with Pritam for a Punjabi version of Kesariya. Sidekick is now available across all major streaming platforms and stands as a testament to Jai Dhir’s evolving artistry promising to captivate listeners with its vibrant and addictive sound.