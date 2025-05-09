Audio launch of Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life postponed

Keeping in view the recent developments at the country’s borders, the unit of director Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, on Friday decided to postpone the audio launch function of the film which was originally scheduled to be held on May 16 this year.

What did Kamal Haasan say?

Actor Kamal Haasan issued a statement, which he shared on his X timeline.

The eminent actor said, “Art can wait. India comes first. In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of 'Thug Life', originally planned for the 16th of May.”

The actor further said, “As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. A new date will be announced at a later, more appropriate time.”

Stating that at this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation, the actor said, “As citizens, it is our duty to respond with restraint and solidarity. Celebration must make way for reflection.”