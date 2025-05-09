Celestial-inspired silver jewellery takes flight with GIVA’s Sky High drop
What’s gold is old… Okay, we’re not giving up on gold entirely—but make no mistake; silver is stealing the spotlight in 2025. Sleek, cool-toned, and effortlessly versatile, silver jewellery is experiencing a serious glow-up, and no one’s doing it quite like GIVA. Their latest drop, Sky High, isn’t just another silver collection—it’s a shimmering celebration of ambition, resilience, and the quiet power of dreaming big.
Rooted in celestial inspiration, the Sky High Collection turns stargazing into style statements. Think dazzling moonstone accents, constellations in silver, and delicate motifs that feel both modern and magical. “All things celestial are magnificent. Our design team drew inspiration from the infinite sky to convey boundless aspirations. We wanted every piece to feel impactful but weightless—like wearing a piece of your dreams,” says Nikita Prasad, co-founder and creative head at GIVA.
Jewellery that tells a story
From crescent moons symbolising growth to shooting stars and swans reflecting transformation, every piece is thoughtfully created to represent a personal journey. “Jewellery has the ability to convey a tale. Sky High was designed to connect with stories of determination and aspiration. It’s more than just an accessory—it’s a reminder to chase your dreams,” shares Nikita.
The collection’s pieces range from ethereal rings and pendants to delicate bracelets, all handcrafted in 925 sterling silver. The focus is on timeless silhouettes with intricate detailing—pieces that feel just as right with a breezy resort look as they do with a crisp white shirt. “Sky High is about versatility. It’s trendy yet minimalist, elegant but expressive. These pieces transition seamlessly from milestone celebrations to everyday wear,” she adds.
What makes Sky High resonate even more is its deep emotional core. It’s jewellery for the woman on the rise—for the moments when she takes flight, reaches a new summit, or simply needs a reminder that the sky isn’t the limit, it’s only the beginning. “We designed this collection to be a companion through life’s defining moments. Whether it’s a career milestone, a new chapter, or a gift to oneself—it’s about embracing every step of your journey with grace and confidence,” Nikita explains
So go ahead—reach for the stars. With Sky High, your dreams have never looked this good.
Price starts at Rs 1,499. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com