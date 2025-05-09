Celestial-inspired silver jewellery takes flight with GIVA’s Sky High drop

What’s gold is old… Okay, we’re not giving up on gold entirely—but make no mistake; silver is stealing the spotlight in 2025. Sleek, cool-toned, and effortlessly versatile, silver jewellery is experiencing a serious glow-up, and no one’s doing it quite like GIVA. Their latest drop, Sky High, isn’t just another silver collection—it’s a shimmering celebration of ambition, resilience, and the quiet power of dreaming big.

Rooted in celestial inspiration, the Sky High Collection turns stargazing into style statements. Think dazzling moonstone accents, constellations in silver, and delicate motifs that feel both modern and magical. “All things celestial are magnificent. Our design team drew inspiration from the infinite sky to convey boundless aspirations. We wanted every piece to feel impactful but weightless—like wearing a piece of your dreams,” says Nikita Prasad, co-founder and creative head at GIVA.

Jewellery that tells a story

From crescent moons symbolising growth to shooting stars and swans reflecting transformation, every piece is thoughtfully created to represent a personal journey. “Jewellery has the ability to convey a tale. Sky High was designed to connect with stories of determination and aspiration. It’s more than just an accessory—it’s a reminder to chase your dreams,” shares Nikita.