Celeste Lume by Archana Aggarwal celebrates modern heirloom jewellery

This year’s jewellery trends have taken a celestial turn—one that fuses sentimentality with contemporary sensibilities. The era of modern heirlooms is here, where each piece is designed not just for the now, but to evolve with time—growing more meaningful with every wear, like memories cast in gold. In this spirit, Celeste Lume, the latest collection from jewellery designer Archana Aggarwal, offers a poetic tribute to the modern woman and her luminous journey.
“Consumers today are seeking more than just embellishment. They’re looking for emotion, for connection. Celeste Lume was born from that desire—to wear something beautiful that also tells your story,” says Archana.
Translating to heavenly light, Celeste Lume is a dance of dichotomies—bold yet graceful, timeless yet unexpected. “The name came to me during a quiet midnight moment. I was staring at the stars and saw in their soft brilliance a mirror of every woman’s strength—quiet but unyielding,” reveals Archana. The collection’s mood board included everything from vintage astronomy charts to the raw glow of uncut polki diamonds, forming a constellation of influences that bridge the ethereal and the earthly.
Embracing asymmetry
This collection is not just about adornment—it’s about evolution. “Early in my career, I was drawn to symmetry and structure. But Celeste Lume marks a shift. I’ve embraced asymmetry, reflecting the unpredictable beauty of the stars. There’s rebellion in the softness—an elegance that resists confinement,” explains Archana.
Each piece in the collection feels almost otherworldly, handcrafted in pure gold and featuring a blend of uncut polki diamonds, rubies, and pink sapphires. The textures mimic lunar landscapes, and colours evoke the dreamlike hues of distant nebulas. “We used rose-cut sapphires layered over emeralds for an iridescent effect—like light passing through mist. The idea was to make jewellery that feels like it was born in the stars,” shares Archana.
But even in its celestial abstraction, the collection stays rooted in Indian heritage. Traditional polki settings are reimagined as cosmic swirls, while rubies and sapphires orbit each other like celestial bodies. “It’s heritage refracted through a modern lens. The soul of Indian craftsmanship remains, but it speaks in a universal language,” she says.
Versatility is key to Celeste Lume’s allure. Whether it’s the Astral Bloom Earrings accenting a silk sari, the Infinite Grace Ring adding edge to eveningwear, or the delicate Stellar Harmony Bracelet worn daily, the collection adapts to every phase of life. “Like the moon, these pieces shine differently depending on the moment,” Archana notes.
Price starts at Rs 1 lakh. Available online.
