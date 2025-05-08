Celeste Lume by Archana Aggarwal celebrates modern heirloom jewellery

This year’s jewellery trends have taken a celestial turn—one that fuses sentimentality with contemporary sensibilities. The era of modern heirlooms is here, where each piece is designed not just for the now, but to evolve with time—growing more meaningful with every wear, like memories cast in gold. In this spirit, Celeste Lume, the latest collection from jewellery designer Archana Aggarwal, offers a poetic tribute to the modern woman and her luminous journey.

“Consumers today are seeking more than just embellishment. They’re looking for emotion, for connection. Celeste Lume was born from that desire—to wear something beautiful that also tells your story,” says Archana.