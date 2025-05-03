Maheka Mirpuri’s SS25 line is a riot of colour and confidence

“Fashion isn’t just about fabric—it’s about freedom. Untamed Euphoria was born from a desire to break free—from conventions, from expectations, and from the idea that elegance must always be restrained,” says Maheka. That philosophy pulses through every stitch of this collection, which merges high fashion’s polish with summer’s uninhibited spirit.

A visual and tactile delight, Untamed Euphoria dazzles with a palette that evokes both childhood wonder and high fashion audacity—sun-drenched yellows, lush pistachio greens, and playful bubblegum pinks. These vibrant hues dance across luxurious French tulles and featherweight Swiss cottons, chosen, as Maheka notes, to create “an emotional landscape through fabric.” Airy silhouettes flutter with ease, while structured tailoring offers strength—a striking contrast that reflects the multifaceted modern woman.