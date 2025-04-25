Pace Active launches Matcha and Pace athleisure in Chennai

In an era of high-speed living, Pace Active invites us to slow down—without missing a beat. Known for merging mindful design with modern comfort, the brand unveils its latest collection, Matcha and Pace, in the city.
Staying true to its ethos—at peace with my pace—Pace Active’s new drop reimagines athleisure through a lens of tailored minimalism and elevated utility. The collection leans into a tranquil yet performance-ready aesthetic, blending lightweight linens and moisture-wicking cotton for clothing that feels like air, but performs like a second skin.
“Matcha and Pace was born from the idea of intentional movement—both physically and mentally. Matcha symbolises calm energy and ritual, while pace grounds us in our core ethos—that performance doesn’t need to come at the cost of peace,” shares founder Astha Rattha.
The pieces in this collection walk the line between relaxed and refined—linen joggers that double as tailored trousers, soft tanks that layer with ease, and structured overshirts that move effortlessly from studio to street. With a neutral palette anchored in black, cream, and sage green, the designs embrace versatility without losing their edge.
“We wanted to explore softness without sacrificing structure. Every piece is engineered to perform while bringing comfort—tactile fabrics, functional tailoring, and thoughtful detailing support both your flow and your form,” explains Astha.
Lightweight linen with moisture-wicking stretch cotton
Choosing linen, a fabric not typically associated with activewear, was an intentional move. “We love the breathability and elegance of linen, but it had to perform. So we combined high-quality, lightweight linen with moisture-wicking stretch cotton in the right places. The result is fashion-forward pieces that can handle movement without compromising ease,” says Astha.
For those navigating packed schedules, the appeal of seamless transitions is clear. “Versatility is in the DNA of every design. Tapered joggers, relaxed layers, and clean cuts take you from workouts to coffee runs with quiet confidence,” she adds.
As the overlap between wellness and fashion continues to grow, the brand is already looking ahead. “The future is mindful. We’re moving toward clothing that adapts to our pace—designs that support us physically and emotionally. That’s where athleisure is headed, and it’s where we’re already grounded,” says Astha.
Style it with tonal layering, add subtle accessories, and let the garments speak. With this collection, the message is clear—fashion doesn’t need to shout to make an impact.
Price starts at Rs 4,500. At Evoluzione, Khader Nawaz Khan Road. Available online.
