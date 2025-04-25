Pace Active launches Matcha and Pace athleisure in Chennai

For those navigating packed schedules, the appeal of seamless transitions is clear. “Versatility is in the DNA of every design. Tapered joggers, relaxed layers, and clean cuts take you from workouts to coffee runs with quiet confidence,” she adds.

As the overlap between wellness and fashion continues to grow, the brand is already looking ahead. “The future is mindful. We’re moving toward clothing that adapts to our pace—designs that support us physically and emotionally. That’s where athleisure is headed, and it’s where we’re already grounded,” says Astha.

Style it with tonal layering, add subtle accessories, and let the garments speak. With this collection, the message is clear—fashion doesn’t need to shout to make an impact.

Price starts at Rs 4,500. At Evoluzione, Khader Nawaz Khan Road. Available online.

