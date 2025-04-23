House of Fett’s SS25 is made for sun-seekers

There’s a certain kind of magic in summer—the kind that lingers on sun-kissed shoulders, dances in salty breezes, and thrives in the joy of spontaneous moments. Capturing this carefree essence, House of Fett’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, The Trip, is a vibrant ode to slow living and sunny escapades.

“Fashion is more than just clothing—it’s an experience,” says Esha Bhambri, founder of House of Fett. “With The Trip, we wanted to bottle up the feeling of summer freedom—whether you’re road-tripping with your playlist on loop or sipping iced tea by the pool.”

Travel light

Crafted from breathable organic cottons, airy mulmuls, and textured linens, the collection unfolds like a sun-drenched postcard. Expect hand-embroidered co-ords, checkered jumpsuits, floaty floral maxi dresses, and sunflower-yellow staples—each piece designed to travel light, both in spirit and in style.