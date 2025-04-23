House of Fett’s SS25 is made for sun-seekers
There’s a certain kind of magic in summer—the kind that lingers on sun-kissed shoulders, dances in salty breezes, and thrives in the joy of spontaneous moments. Capturing this carefree essence, House of Fett’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, The Trip, is a vibrant ode to slow living and sunny escapades.
“Fashion is more than just clothing—it’s an experience,” says Esha Bhambri, founder of House of Fett. “With The Trip, we wanted to bottle up the feeling of summer freedom—whether you’re road-tripping with your playlist on loop or sipping iced tea by the pool.”
Travel light
Crafted from breathable organic cottons, airy mulmuls, and textured linens, the collection unfolds like a sun-drenched postcard. Expect hand-embroidered co-ords, checkered jumpsuits, floaty floral maxi dresses, and sunflower-yellow staples—each piece designed to travel light, both in spirit and in style.
Co-founder Abhinav Gupta shares, “This collection is all about mixing bold yet fun patterns with summer colours to make you feel like you’re living your best summer life. We wanted it to feel just as good as it looks—soft, breathable, and stylish.”
Sustainability also sits at the heart of the collection. “We believe fashion doesn’t need to come at the cost of the planet, which is why using organic cotton was a no-brainer,” says Esha. “The key was mixing sustainability with bright patterns and breezy silhouettes that let you look good, feel good, and do good all at once.”
Designed for lazy days, last-minute getaways, and everything in between, The Trip is about easygoing vibes and versatile dressing. “Think short dresses for impromptu beach days, relaxed co-ords for brunch with friends, or jumpsuits for sunset strolls,” adds Esha. Whether you’re lounging by the poolside or grabbing coffee,
these are pieces that feel comfy while keeping you looking effortlessly chic.
And if there’s one wardrobe hero you can’t miss—it’s their signature co-ords. “They’re everyone’s go-to. Just throw on some sneakers for the day or layer with accessories for a night out—you’ll always look put together with minimal effort,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 2,499. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin