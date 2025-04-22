Mac Duggal’s Ruffles Collection brings Spring romance to life

This season, Mac Duggal has unveiled a collection that embodies both timeless sophistication and contemporary flair — the Ruffles Collection. A celebration of femininity, movement, and grace, each piece offers the perfect balance of neutral serenity and vibrant florals, creating a stunning, dynamic effect. Inspired by the awakening of spring, the collection unfolds like a garden in full bloom, with cascading ruffles that move with the wearer, making a bold statement while remaining effortlessly elegant.
“The Ruffles Collection is inspired by the awakening of spring—a season of renewal and blossoming beauty. Like a garden in full bloom, it blends neutral serenity with vibrant florals, embodying timeless sophistication,” shares Mac Duggal, the visionary designer behind the collection. Beyond the seasonal inspiration, Mac’s passion for celebrating femininity is at the heart of his designs. “Ruffles embody elegance, movement, and confidence. They add volume and dimension while maintaining a sense of fluidity, making every woman feel empowered the moment she puts on a dress,” he explains.
Cascading ruffles
In terms of design, Mac approached the collection with a focus on dynamic elegance and graceful movement. “We wanted every piece to be visually striking but also to move with ease,” he says. The cascading ruffles, a hallmark of the collection, are carefully constructed and layered to create a sense of fluidity while ensuring they retain their shape. “It’s about creating something that feels alive when worn,” he adds. The use of both structured fabrics and softer materials gives the ruffles the perfect balance, allowing them to flow effortlessly with the wearer.
Ruffles have long been associated with femininity and elegance, but Mac has reinterpreted this classic design element to suit the fashion-forward woman of today. “Ruffles are timeless, but I wanted to reimagine them for the modern woman. In this collection, we played with proportion, layering, and movement to create silhouettes that feel fresh and striking,” Mac says. From soft, cascading ruffles on flowing fabrics to sculptural accents that add a touch of drama, the collection balances traditional romanticism with a contemporary twist. “It’s about blending classic romance with boldness and pairing that with our signature mix of neutral tones and vibrant florals,” he says.
Fabric choice plays a crucial role in bringing the movement and texture of the designs to life. Mac has carefully selected materials that allow the ruffles to flow beautifully. “Light, airy fabrics like chiffon enhance the cascading effect, creating romance and fluidity,” he shares. Structured fabrics help add dimension and volume where needed, ensuring that the ruffles maintain their shape without overwhelming the silhouette. This balance of texture and movement is what gives the collection its dynamic elegance.
When asked how he envisions women wearing the pieces, Mac’s response is clear. “I envision women wearing these dresses as a celebration of their own confidence and femininity. Whether for a gala, a special event, or an evening out, these dresses are meant to make an impact.”
Each piece in the collection exudes a blend of playfulness, romance, and sophistication. The designer ensures that the ruffles, though dramatic and bold, are thoughtfully layered to create depth and movement without overwhelming the wearer. “By combining refined colour palettes, luxurious fabrics, and impeccable tailoring, we create pieces that make a statement while remaining effortlessly elegant,” he explains.
Price starts at Rs 24,999. Available online.
