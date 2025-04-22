Mac Duggal’s Ruffles Collection brings Spring romance to life

This season, Mac Duggal has unveiled a collection that embodies both timeless sophistication and contemporary flair — the Ruffles Collection. A celebration of femininity, movement, and grace, each piece offers the perfect balance of neutral serenity and vibrant florals, creating a stunning, dynamic effect. Inspired by the awakening of spring, the collection unfolds like a garden in full bloom, with cascading ruffles that move with the wearer, making a bold statement while remaining effortlessly elegant.

“The Ruffles Collection is inspired by the awakening of spring—a season of renewal and blossoming beauty. Like a garden in full bloom, it blends neutral serenity with vibrant florals, embodying timeless sophistication,” shares Mac Duggal, the visionary designer behind the collection. Beyond the seasonal inspiration, Mac’s passion for celebrating femininity is at the heart of his designs. “Ruffles embody elegance, movement, and confidence. They add volume and dimension while maintaining a sense of fluidity, making every woman feel empowered the moment she puts on a dress,” he explains.

Cascading ruffles

In terms of design, Mac approached the collection with a focus on dynamic elegance and graceful movement. “We wanted every piece to be visually striking but also to move with ease,” he says. The cascading ruffles, a hallmark of the collection, are carefully constructed and layered to create a sense of fluidity while ensuring they retain their shape. “It’s about creating something that feels alive when worn,” he adds. The use of both structured fabrics and softer materials gives the ruffles the perfect balance, allowing them to flow effortlessly with the wearer.