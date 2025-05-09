‘Popularity must be respected rather than being hated on’: Anuv Jain

One of the most beautiful effects of music is its power to resurface memories, and make us experience lived moments again. Listening to a song which brings back memories of our past relationships with a love so pure, it brings a smile to your face with cheeks turning red; isn’t this one of the best feelings? Anuv Jain’s heartfelt songs evoke this emotion in everyone—a sweet nostalgia of a peaceful, cradling love.

This viral crooner gained immense popularity after his song Baarishein broke all records on Instagram. The song was also a catalyst for the growing trend of soft acoustic music with real stories and heartfelt lyrics. With an aim to make the people feel emotions deeply, Anuv writes about “love in the most beautiful sense.”

Ahead of House of McDowell's Soda Yaari Jam 2025 (in Pune on May 10), we speak to him about vulnerability on stage, his cover art, the indie music scene in India and much more.