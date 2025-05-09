Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh team up for ‘Sandese Aate Hai 2.0’; song sets new record

In a move that’s sure to ignite a wave of patriotic pride, beloved singers Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh are teaming up for Sandese Aate Hai 2.0, a fresh take on the classic hit from JP Dutta’s Border (1997). This track is set to be a highlight in the eagerly awaited sequel, Border 2, which is currently in the works.
While the original was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, this new version features the incredible duo of Sonu and Arijit Singh, two of India’s most celebrated voices. This collaboration marks their first joint effort on such a significant patriotic project, aiming to pay tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers while connecting with a younger audience.
Music label T-Series has reportedly shelled out a staggering INR 10 crore to secure the rights to the original song, making it the highest amount ever paid for a Hindi film track. Sources from the industry suggest that the producer views Sandese Aate Hai as the emotional core of the Border franchise and is committed to maintaining its powerful essence in the sequel.
Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 will be picturised on Sunny Deol — reprising his role — alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, all playing soldiers. The film is co-produced by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta, and is expected to wrap up by August 2025.
With the current surge of patriotic sentiment, Border 2 is being positioned as a potential blockbuster. Everyone is now waiting to see if this new rendition of Sandese Aate Hai can live up to the legendary original.