Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh team up for ‘Sandese Aate Hai 2.0’; song sets new record

Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 will be picturised on Sunny Deol — reprising his role — alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, all playing soldiers. The film is co-produced by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta, and is expected to wrap up by August 2025.

With the current surge of patriotic sentiment, Border 2 is being positioned as a potential blockbuster. Everyone is now waiting to see if this new rendition of Sandese Aate Hai can live up to the legendary original.