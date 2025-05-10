Akshath Acharya on new single ‘Rozaana’, working in ‘Nadaaniyan’ and dream collaborations

When asked if he expected his work in Nadaaniyan to become such a huge hit, Akshath admits, “No, you never really know going into these things what’s going to work and what’s not. I’m really glad and grateful that it turned out the way it did, and people seem to love it as much as they do.”

Ask him if he would consider Nadaaniyan a milestone in his career, and Akshath says, “I would call all my songs milestones because each song has a profound impact on me, beyond just the song itself. It’s a beautiful experience, and the feeling on the day of releasing any song is always really special. That said, Naadaaniyan has had an impact larger than most of my other releases, so, yes, it has definitely been a special release for me.”