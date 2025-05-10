North Axis Project pays tribute to the mridangam with their latest track

It’s not often that we see architects turning into musicians. So we quiz Siddharth on what made him embark on this journey, and pat comes the reply. “During my bachelor days we formed a band, even though my understanding of drums was quite basic back then. That early curiosity pulled me into rock-driven genres like alternative rock, nu metal, and grunge. Over time, the journey evolved, and music became a core part of my creative identity.”

However, he adds that he no longer practices architecture in the traditional sense. “But the connection to architecture still runs deep. The North Axis Project continues to draw heavily from architectural inspirations — translating the essence of spaces into sound. Tracks like Minar and Haveli are examples of how built environments have influenced my compositions, turning spatial narratives into musical experiences.”

Looking ahead, Siddharth plans to continue experimenting with percussion, exploring new instruments from around the world, and curating live performances that highlight the emotional depth of rhythm. “The energy of a live performance, especially when blending street musicians with professional percussionists, brings something unique to each track,” he explains.

When asked about the indie scene in his homestate, Gujarat, Siddharth notes that while it remains deeply tied to folk and classical traditions, festivals like Abhivyakti, White Desert Festival, Satpak, and Water Festival are creating new platforms for innovation, bridging the gap between traditional sounds and modern interpretations. “It’s a space full of creativity and potential to go global,” he says, emphasising how Gujarat’s indie music scene is thriving with young talent.