Rishab Rikhiram Sharma cancels remaining ‘Sitar For Mental Health Tour’ shows; Calls for unity, reflection

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, who has been touring the country with his Sitar For Mental Health since the past month has just announced the cancellations of his remaining shows in the tour. Highlighting the reasons as "recent events and ongoing conflict", the musician shared that upcoming shows in Bengaluru, Surat, and Kolkata now stand cancelled.
Rishab took to his social media profile and highlighted in the captions of a post, "Sitar for Mental Health India Tour comes to an end." He further added, "Nation always first. I’m right here and will see you guys online. I love you all dearly."
Bringing attention to the impact of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Rishab highlighted ,"These are moments that call for unity, reflection, and solidarity. Art can wait - humanity cannot. We must stand the tallest with our nation, prioritising the safety, strength, and well-being of each other. Saare Jahan Se Acha, Hindustaan Humara," he highlighted in his post.
Rishab also shared a thought about the armed forces in his post. "With deep respect and gratitude to our Indian forces and troops, who ensure that we sleep in peace each night, your courage humbles us," he wrote.
On a departing note he mentions, "Though we may not meet in person for now, I will continue to offer my music online as a source of calm and connection in these challenging times. I love you all. We will return stronger, and when we do, we will celebrate life and music together."