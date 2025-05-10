Rishab Rikhiram Sharma cancels remaining ‘Sitar For Mental Health Tour’ shows; Calls for unity, reflection

Rishab took to his social media profile and highlighted in the captions of a post, "Sitar for Mental Health India Tour comes to an end." He further added, "Nation always first. I’m right here and will see you guys online. I love you all dearly."

Bringing attention to the impact of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Rishab highlighted ,"These are moments that call for unity, reflection, and solidarity. Art can wait - humanity cannot. We must stand the tallest with our nation, prioritising the safety, strength, and well-being of each other. Saare Jahan Se Acha, Hindustaan Humara," he highlighted in his post.