The lead duo of The Miliputs band opens up about their new release and other ventures

Debmalya: There are rehearsal pads in Kolkata, but people are not aware of them, or they lose interest as they have to travel far to reach a jamming pad. We of ten faced delays because there weren’t enough accessible rehearsal spaces. When we developed the jam pad (studio space) last year at Lake Gardens, it was to raise the standards. We also give it on rent to other musicians. We ask for a tech rider so that we can give them what they need.

Sharoni: In regular jam pads, when every musician plays at full volume, it takes a toll on our ears. When we want to implement technical upgrades into our performances, we need rehearsals with all the latest upgrades too, which are lacking in today’s jam pads. Some of the issues we faced were good acoustics and upgraded equipment like monitors.